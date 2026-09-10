Lakers Hire Heat Executive Eric Amsler as Assistant GM

Sep 10, 2026, 9:10 AM ET
The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring Miami Heat vice president of player personnel Eric Amsler as an assistant general manager, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Amsler spent over 22 years in Miami, climbing from intern through scouting, personnel, and G-League roles before landing in Los Angeles. He joins Rohan Ramadas under president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, who previously said one planned assistant GM hire would focus on pro scouting, draft scouting, and player development, while the other would handle cap, analytics, and data. The move does not change the fantasy depth chart by itself, but it is relevant for younger pieces such as Adou Thiero
and first-round pick Cameron Carr
. Thiero barely played as a rookie, averaging 6.0 minutes across 25 appearances, but he posted 15.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game in Summer League. Both are camp names to track as the Lakers sort through their wing and forward depth.--Brian DailisanSource: Shams Charania