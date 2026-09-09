Ashton Jeanty Will Practice on Wednesday
Ashton Jeanty (ankle) will practice on Wednesday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Jeanty's Week 1 status against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday has been somewhat up in the air since he sustained a low-ankle sprain in a preseason game on Aug. 23, but the Raiders have maintained optimism that he will play all along, and his presence at practice (even if limited) is a good sign. If healthy in 2026, the 22-year-old former sixth overall pick from Boise State should be at least a strong RB2 for fantasy managers in a Raiders offense that is expected to be more consistent under Kubiak. In his first NFL campaign in 2025, Jeanty had 1,321 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns (five rushing, five receiving) in 17 starts. Jeanty could be a bit more volatile for fantasy managers in the Week 1 season opener this year if he is at less than 100 percent, especially with rookie backup Mike Washington Jr. gaining some steam after a strong training camp this summer.
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden