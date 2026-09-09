Tank Bigsby Belongs Among Fantasy's Elite Handcuffs
Tank Bigsby belongs on the short list of backups who could become weekly fantasy starters with one depth-chart change. He is officially listed second behind Saquon Barkley, and we already got a look at what a bigger role can produce. When Barkley sat the 2025 regular-season finale, Bigsby ran 16 times for 75 yards and a touchdown and added a 31-yard catch. He was efficient throughout his first season in Philadelphia too, averaging 5.9 yards per carry on 58 attempts. There is more workload evidence from Jacksonville, where Bigsby handled 168 carries for 766 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. None of this gives him much standalone value while Barkley is healthy. That's fine. The appeal is what happens if the opportunity changes. Bigsby has the size, efficiency and prior volume to step into a much larger role, and the current depth chart confirms he is the next man up.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller