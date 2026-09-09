Kyle Williams Looking to Build Off Preseason Momentum
Kyle Williams had a spectacular preseason, and he'll look to keep that momentum going on Wednesday against the Seattle Seahawks. Williams' remarkable preseason included six catches, 166 yards, and three touchdowns as he solidified his rapport with quarterbacks Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito. All signs point to Williams potentially having a Year 2 breakout, especially after the team traded away wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. With that being said, we're not quite bullish enough on Williams to start him against the Seahawks in Week 1. He's still third on the depth chart behind A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, and he'll also have to compete for targets with tight end Hunter Henry. Plus, the Seahawks are a tough matchup, as they allowed just the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers in 2025. Managers would be justified in stashing Williams in deeper leagues, but it would be a bit premature to insert him into your starting lineup for Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller