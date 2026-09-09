Andy Borregales a Riskier Option for Week 1 in Seattle
Andy Borregales had a shaky start to the preseason, which has already impacted his fantasy football price tag. While he harnessed his accuracy in Weeks 2 and 3 of the preseason, he still finished 5-for-8 with just one made field goal from 50+ yards out. With that in mind, fantasy managers can likely find other, more dependable kicking options for the season opener. After all, it's Week 1, so nobody is dealing with bye weeks or kicker injuries yet. That means there should still be plenty of viable kicking options on the waiver wire, including several with higher projections than the Patriots' 23-year-old. Some kickers with similar price tags to Borregales but a higher Week 1 ranking from RotoBaller include Will Lutz, Chris Boswell, Jake Elliott, Tyler Bass, and Harrison Butker. Borregales ranks all the way down at K23 for Week 1, according to RotoBaller's fantasy experts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller