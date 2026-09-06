Christopher Bell Hasn't Been Great at Darlington

Sep 6, 2026, 11:00 AM ET
One driver who has a very confusing record at Darlington Raceway is Christopher Bell. One would think that a Joe Gibbs Racing driver would be elite at a track like Darlington, but that simply hasn't been the case for CBell. In the 11 starts with JGR at this race track, Bell has led a combined 59 laps over that time span, and while he does have four finishes of sixth or better, all seven of his other results at this race track are outside of the top 10 entirely. He finished a mediocre 19th after starting 22nd here in the spring race this season, and in last year's Southern 500, Bell started seventh but finished 29th after getting splitter damage on pit road. At $9.6K on DraftKings this weekend, Christopher Bell makes for an interesting tournament play, as he should be low-owned, but his shaky track record here is a bit concerning.--Jordan McAbeeSource: PitByNumbers