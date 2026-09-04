Donte DiVincenzo Remains Around Team During Rehab
Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) remains a daily presence around the team as he works through rehab from the injury he suffered in the first round of the playoffs, general manager Matt Lloyd told Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News. Lloyd declined to give the 29-year-old a return timeline but praised his commitment to rehab and his continued impact inside the locker room. DiVincenzo started all 82 games last season, averaging 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.0 threes. He is extension-eligible, but his fantasy case is simpler: managers need a clean return date before treating him as more than a late-season stash.
Source: KSTP Sports
Source: KSTP Sports