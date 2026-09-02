Pistons Guarantee Paul Reed's Salary for 2026-27
Paul Reed's $5.6 million salary for the 2026-27 season, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. Reed's backup-center path looks cleaner after Detroit traded Isaiah Stewart to Memphis, and Jalen Duren remains unsigned as a restricted free agent. Reed averaged 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes across 65 games last season, but his per-minute production popped when Detroit needed more. He averaged 11.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in 13.0 minutes over five second-round games against Cleveland, shooting 24-for-34 from the field, and the Pistons went 8-3 in his 11 starts. If Duren signs, Reed is a useful reserve. If Duren's talks drag, Reed could open camp with a real minutes bump.
Source: Jake Fischer
Source: Jake Fischer