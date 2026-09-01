Tony Romo Issues Apology, Pleads No Contest to OWI

Sep 1, 2026, 12:56 PM ET
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS broadcaster Tony Romo issued an apology on Tuesday and pleaded no contest after being arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated on July 23 in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, according to Nick Brinkherhoff of USA Today. Romo's plea of no contest resulted in his driving privileges being revoked for six months. He will also have to complete the "Alcohol Assessment Program" while paying a total of $834 in fines. If Romo fails to pay, his license suspension can be extended for up to one year. He will also be required to have an "ignition interlock device" installed on any vehicles owned, operated, or registered in his name for a minimum of one year after his license is reissued. CBS Sports placed Romo on leave on July 31, opening up his seat for former NFL pass-rusher J.J. Watt to sit alongside play-by-play voice Jim Nantz in the broadcast booth until further notice. The three charges that Romo faces following his July arrest are unsafe passing on the right, possessing open intoxicants, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.--Keith HernandezSource: The Athletic - Jon Machota