Ashton Jeanty Working With Trainers on Tuesday
Ashton Jeanty (ankle) is out at practice on Tuesday working off to the side with trainers, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. It is the first time that Jeanty has been on the field since suffering an ankle injury last week on Aug. 23. The 22-year-old is making progress, but his status for the Week 1 contest is still a bit up in the air. We should have a clearer picture of Jeanty's availability for the start of the 2026 regular season next week when the Raiders start to release official practice reports. If he is limited or out in Week 1, rookie Mike Washington Jr. figures to be the team's top option in the backfield after an impressive training camp and preseason this summer. After the Raiders took Jeanty sixth overall in 2025, he ran for 975 yards and five touchdowns on 266 carries as a rookie, adding 55 receptions on 73 targets for 346 yards and an additional five TDs as a receiver in 17 games. Despite his ankle injury, fantasy managers should consider Jeanty a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 in upcoming drafts.
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren