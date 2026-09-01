Quarterback Upgrade Could be the Key to Jaylen Waddle's Success
Jaylen Waddle is set to enjoy an enormous quarterback upgrade following his offseason trade from the Dolphins to the Broncos. Waddle held his own in Miami despite abysmal quarterback play, ranking as the overall WR24 with Tua Tagovailoa and Quinn Ewers throwing to him last year. Now, he'll be catching Bo Nix, and he arguably finds himself in the best situation of his six-year career. Will he finish higher than WR8 and post the best fantasy finish of his career? Not necessarily. However, the pieces are in place for Waddle, who has shown that he can handle the No. 1 receiver role, to thrive. Staying on the field will also be key for the 27-year-old, who has finished as WR24 or higher in each of the three years he played 16+ games, but WR34 or lower in each of the two years he missed at least two games. Waddle is certainly trending up, and he now ranks as the overall WR19 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller