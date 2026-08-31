Jalin Hyatt Joins Giants Practice Squad
Jalin Hyatt has signed with the team's practice squad on Monday. Hyatt was cut from the 53-man roster over the weekend. However, the 24-year-old is back with the Giants after passing through waivers unclaimed. Hyatt is a former third-round pick of the Giants from 2023. He hasn't reached 10 receptions in a single season since his rookie campaign. He'll serve as depth on the practice squad, but there's really no reason to roster Hyatt in any fantasy formats.
Source: Jordan Schultz
Source: Jordan Schultz