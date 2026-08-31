Jaydon Blue Stays in NFC East, Joins Eagles' Practice Squad
Jaydon Blue, who was surprisingly released on Sunday, is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad on Monday, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 22-year-old fifth-rounder last year from Texas disappointed in his first NFL season, carrying the ball only 38 times for 129 yards and a touchdown in five appearances for the Cowboys, but he had been impressive during training camp and the preseason before being cut on Sunday. The Eagles did not waste any time swooping up Blue as extra RB depth behind Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Will Shipley. Blue will stay in the NFC East division, but his path to a backfield role will not get any easier with the move to Philadelphia. He is still young and has intriguing speed and pass-catching ability out of the backfield, which makes him stash-worthy in deep dynasty/keeper leagues.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter