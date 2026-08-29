Neemias Queta Posts 16 Points in Portugal's Upset of Spain
Neemias Queta racked up 16 points, nine rebounds, and two steals in 24 minutes as Portugal upset Spain 95-89 on Friday in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers. Five of his boards came on the offensive glass, where the 27-year-old continues to do his best work. Queta averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 blocks across 76 games last season, starting 75 of them before signing a four-year, $56 million extension in July. Boston added Mitchell Robinson this offseason, but Keith Smith has reported the expectation is that Robinson opens off the bench, keeping Queta in the starting mix. With Jaylen Brown now in Philadelphia, there should be enough touches for Queta to build on last season's leap if he holds the job.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith