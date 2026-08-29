Cody Williams Heads to Minnesota
Cody Williams and John Konchar to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Josh Green and cash, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Minnesota is expected to keep Williams and waive-and-stretch Konchar, giving the No. 10 pick from 2024 a fresh opportunity after two uneven seasons in Utah. The 21-year-old averaged 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 0.8 steals in 24.3 minutes across 67 games last season, including a career-high 41 starts. His post-break growth was encouraging, but the jumper remains the issue after he hit just 21.4 percent from three last season and 23.7 percent for his career. Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) is recovering from surgery, but Terrence Shannon Jr. and Ayo Dosunmu are also part of the wing/guard competition. Williams is worth monitoring in camp, not rostering yet.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania