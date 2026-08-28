Alec Pierce's Goal is to be Ready for Week 1
Alec Pierce (ankle) came off the Physically Unable to Perform list and practiced with the team for the first time this summer on Thursday after having offseason ankle surgery. After the session on Thursday, Pierce said that "Week 1 is the goal," according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. Last year, Pierce caught 47 passes for a career-high 1,003 yards and six touchdowns, and he has led the league in yards per catch in each of the last two years. It is no secret that he has big-play ability, and Pierce should have more upside in the Colts' passing attack now that Michael Pittman Jr. is no longer in town. Pierce has time to be ready to play in the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, but fantasy managers should be wondering how productive he will be early on, given all the time he missed early in training camp and the preseason. Pierce's draft stock should continue to rise as he gets his legs back under him, but fantasy managers should consider him more of a boom/bust WR4/flex option right now.
Source: Pro Football Talk - Myles Simmons
Source: Pro Football Talk - Myles Simmons