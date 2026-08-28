Tank Bigsby Has Become a Premium Insurance Back
Tank Bigsby has quietly strengthened his redraft case throughout his first full training camp with the team. Bigsby remains firmly behind Saquon Barkley, but Philadelphia's current depth chart has him second at running back ahead of Will Shipley, and he has regularly mixed in with the first-team offense this summer. A toe injury cost Bigsby one practice in mid-August, but he returned two days later without limitations and has maintained his place in the backfield. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound runner was explosive after joining Philadelphia last season, rushing 58 times for 344 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He also showed what a larger workload could look like in Week 18, when Barkley rested and Bigsby turned 16 carries and one reception into 106 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Barkley remains the clear centerpiece, and Bigsby's limited receiving involvement makes dependable standalone fantasy production difficult to project. Still, Bigsby has separated himself as Philadelphia's No. 2 back and has already shown he can handle more work when needed. That makes him one of the more appealing insurance backs to target late in deeper redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller