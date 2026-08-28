Germie Bernard Scores a Statement Touchdown in Final Preseason Bid for Steelers' WR3 Job
Germie Bernard caught only one of his two passes in Thursday night's preseason loss to the Bills, but he made it count. Following an opening drive three-and-out by the Steelers and a muffed punt by the Bills, Pittsburgh began its second drive deep in Buffalo territory and took only one play to find paydirt. Lined up in one-on-one coverage against 2025 first-round pick Max Hairston, Bernard took a quick pass from Will Howard and muscled his way through to the end zone. "I played running back for a very long time in my childhood," Bernard said after the game. "I always had the ball in my hands. It just always translated and stayed with me." Bernard enters his rookie season seemingly locked out of the Steelers' third wide receiver spot by 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson, but the versatility and playmaking that he has flashed throughout camp and on Thursday night could help him find the field and earn targets from Aaron Rodgers earlier than is customary for most rookies in the veteran's orbit. At RotoBaller's WR83, Bernard is not a player who needs to be targeted in 2026 drafts. Still, fantasy managers will need to monitor his early-season involvement and be ready to make a waiver claim if and when his role expands.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN