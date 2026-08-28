Similar Year Incoming for Tyjae Spears?
Tyjae Spears could be headed for more of the same in 2026. He remains the No. 2 option on the depth chart behind Tony Pollard, putting him in line to handle receiving work without a very sizable role on early downs. Across 13 games last year, Spears logged a career-low 283 rushing yards, but he did catch 45 passes for 264 receiving yards. Tennessee's offense may look a little different with Robert Saleh and Brian Daboll coaching the team and Wan'Dale Robinson and Carnell Tate added to the offense, but from a backfield perspective, not much has changed. We expect to see Tony Pollard go for another 1,000+ rushing yards and 6-8 touchdowns, leaving Spears to catch passes. The big concern is that Spears will be tough to trust week over week. Sure, he'll have some big games -- especially in PPR -- but his inconsistency will make it tough to know which weeks he's worth starting. As a result, he has a modest ranking as the RB44 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football draft rankings. At that spot, he's not quite a weekly RB3/flex, but he could certainly jump into that tier if he's playing a weaker defense or has been getting more involved in recent weeks.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller