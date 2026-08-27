Jalen Milroe to Play a Full Game in Preseason Finale
Jalen Milroe will play a full game in the team's preseason finale on Friday against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Corbin K. Smith of Emerald Spectrum. The Seahawks will get a good look at the second-year signal-caller to close out preseason action after the 23-year-old former third-rounder from Alabama has gone 11-for-19 for 88 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions in the first two preseason contests. In his first NFL campaign last year, Milroe only appeared in three games and did not attempt a pass, carrying the ball three times for four yards with a lost fumble. He is firmly entrenched as Seattle's QB3 to begin the 2026 season behind Sam Darnold and Drew Lock, so Milroe has zero redraft fantasy appeal. Milroe does not lack athleticism, but he must develop as a passer if he is to become anything more than a backup in the NFL long term.
Source: Emerald Spectrum - Corbin K. Smith
Source: Emerald Spectrum - Corbin K. Smith