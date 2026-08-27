Josh Jacobs to Appear in Court in November
Josh Jacobs is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Nov. 17 after he was charged on Thursday with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor criminal damage to property, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. The charges have come more than three months after Jacobs was arrested following an alleged domestic-violence incident at his home near Green Bay. Jacobs is subject to a suspension by the NFL, which is conducting its own investigation. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said that the organization is preparing for a potential suspension and is keeping the door open to potentially adding another RB before the start of the 2026 regular season to boost their backfield depth behind MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks. The team also has Pierre Strong Jr. in their RB room. It's beginning to look more likely that Jacobs will face a suspension to begin the 2026 campaign, which makes him harder to get behind as an RB2 target in upcoming fantasy drafts, despite his status as Green Bay's RB1 and his nose for the end zone (28 rushing touchdowns the last two years and four double-digit rushing TD seasons in his seven NFL campaigns).
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky