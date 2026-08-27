Marvin Harrison Jr. Showing Signs of a Redraft Rebound
Marvin Harrison Jr. is giving fantasy managers more reason to buy back in after an injury-marred 2025 season. Harrison caught 41 of 73 targets for 608 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games last year while dealing with a concussion, an appendectomy, a heel injury, and a separate foot issue that eventually landed him on injured reserve. This summer has been much cleaner. Harrison has stayed on the field throughout camp and made an impact in his first preseason action against Las Vegas, drawing a 20-yard pass-interference penalty from the slot before catching a seven-yard touchdown from Jacoby Brissett on the opening drive. Mike LaFleur has identified Harrison as Arizona's X receiver while also making it clear the offense can move him inside and outside through formations and motion. The target competition is still substantial. Trey McBride posted 126 catches for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, while Michael Wilson went for 1,006 yards and seven scores. Harrison has plenty left to prove after two uneven NFL seasons, but his health, clearer role, and encouraging preseason work have his stock moving back up. RotoBaller currently ranks him WR32 in half-PPR.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller