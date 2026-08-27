Jadarian Price Won't Play in Preseason Finale on Friday
Jadarian Price and any starters who have not been playing in the preseason will not play in the preseason finale on Friday against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN. Price, who was the final pick of the first round in April out of Notre Dame, could end up being Seattle's preferred backfield option in the early going in 2026 while Zach Charbonnet (knee) continues to rehab the ACL tear he suffered last postseason. The 5-foot-11, 209-pounder doesn't have elite speed out of the backfield, but that didn't stop him from showing off his explosiveness and big-play abilities for the Fighting Irish while sitting behind Jeremiyah Love, who went third overall this year to the Arizona Cardinals. We are expecting Price to be involved in some sort of timeshare with George Holani to begin his rookie season, and while there is long-term appeal, Price's redraft stock will take a hit whenever Charbonnet makes his season debut. Fantasy managers should treat Price as a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex target with more short-term upside in 2026.
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson
Source: ESPN.com - Brady Henderson