Dohnte Meyers Rising in Bengals Offense, has Path to Targets
Dohnte Meyers has arguably been the biggest story of training camp this summer, according to Jay Morrison of Sports Illustrated, and he continues to grow his trust within the offense. The former DoorDash driver and Canadian Football League wideout took first-team reps at practice on Tuesday with WR1 Ja'Marr Chase (knee) sitting out due to an injury scare from Monday. After that, Meyers and quarterback Joe Burrow spent almost 40 minutes working on throws, routes, and chemistry. "He's had a great camp. He's quick, shifty, understands what we're trying to do. He's played a lot in the CFL. He's got a lot of reps under his belt. He's a guy that we've seen a lot out of," Burrow said. It is definitely notable that Burrow is willing to work with him outside of team practice, but it's no guarantee that he'll make the final 53-man roster heading into the 2026 regular season. But the way Bengals teammates have buzzed about Meyers since the spring, it might be an upset if Meyers isn't on the team come Week 1. For now, he is merely a name to monitor, but if Meyers continues to produce and gain chemistry with Burrow, he could push Andrei Iosivas for the WR3 role later this year.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jay Morrison
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jay Morrison