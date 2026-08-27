Courtland Sutton May Have Trouble Going for 1,000 Yards Again
Courtland Sutton has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons, ranking as the fantasy WR15 or better during both campaigns. Being healthy for all 17 games was key to Sutton's success over the last two years, but even if he remains off the injury report in 2026, there could be a new obstacle in his way. The offseason addition of Jaylen Waddle adds another mouth to feed, and given that Waddle typically commanded 100+ targets for 1,000+ yards in Miami, he could significantly eat into Sutton's workload. We still expect Sutton to produce somewhat consistently with Bo Nix at quarterback, but the veteran receiver may no longer be a dependable top-20 wide receiver in fantasy football. Instead, he's falling to more of the mid-range WR3/flex tier. In fact, as it currently stands, he has fallen all the way to WR40 in RotoBaller's latest half-PPR draft rankings for the 2026 fantasy football season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller