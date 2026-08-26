Lamar Jackson Says Injuries Led to Fewer Runs Last Year
Lamar Jackson started and finished just 11 of 17 games last season due to hamstring, knee, ankle, back, and toe injuries, which is why he says he attempted the fewest rushing attempts of his career, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "I believe you know ... a lot of people know [that] I was hurt last year, so I really could not do anything like I wanted to," Jackson said. Before last year, Jackson averaged 144 carries per season, but he only ran the ball 67 times in 2025. His bad injury luck began in Week 4, when he injured his right hamstring and missed the next three games. Despite the disappointing season, Jackson holds the NFL record for all-time rushing yards by a QB with 6,522. He is also 38 rushing attempts shy of breaking Cam Newton's record for most career carries by a signal-caller. When asked if he will run the ball more with better health in 2026, Jackson said, "Whatever it takes to win." With better health this year, Jackson should bounce back for fantasy managers as a high-end QB1 because of his elite rushing ability.
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley
Source: ESPN.com - Jamison Hensley