Bucky Irving Might Not Have Much Competition on Early Downs
Bucky Irving is coming off a down 2025 season in which he played in just 10 games due to multiple injuries, ultimately finishing with 588 rushing yards and only one rushing touchdown on 173 carries in his second year in the NFL. Irving impressed with 1,122 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground on 207 rushing attempts as a rookie, adding 47 catches for 392 yards through the air. Rachaad White moved on in free agency in the offseason, but the Bucs added pass-catching specialist Kenny Gainwell, who will no doubt cut into key pass-game targets for the third-year back in 2026. The good news for Irving is that it is looking more likely that No. 3 RB Sean Tucker will not make the 53-man roster as the team looks to trim salary. If Tucker isn't on the roster for Week 1, it should only increase Irving's early-down volume out of Tampa's backfield. And even though Gainwell will have a key role in this new offense, Irving could have a clear path back to a 1,000-yard rushing season in 2026 if he stays healthy. His case as an RB2 with upside is looking better in fantasy football.
Source: PewterReport.com - Joshua Queipo
Source: PewterReport.com - Joshua Queipo