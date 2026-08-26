Jalen McMillan Not Expected to Play in Preseason Finale
Jalen McMillan (knee) did not travel with the team to Jacksonville for joint practices this week and is not expected to play in the preseason finale against the Jaguars on Friday, according to Pewter Report. McMillan has been practicing in a limited fashion in training camp, but the 24-year-old will end up missing the entire preseason while battling a knee injury this summer. When fully healthy, the former third-rounder from the University of Washington should start in three-wide sets in Tampa alongside Emeka Egbuka (toe) and veteran Chris Godwin Jr. A significant neck injury suffered last preseason limited McMillan to only four games last year, but he impressed with 37 receptions for 461 yards and eight touchdowns in 13 games played in 2024 as a rookie, and there's room for upside in 2026 in Tampa's passing attack now that Mike Evans is no longer in town. Still, injury concerns are not going away, and McMillan is going to have to prove it before most fantasy managers in 12-team leagues take notice. RotoBaller currently has McMillan ranked as the WR57 in half-PPR formats, right behind 49ers veteran wideout Deebo Samuel Sr.
Source: Pewter Report
Source: Pewter Report