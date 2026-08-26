Eli Stowers Likely to be a Game-Day Inactive
Eli Stowers is athletic and versatile at 6-foot-4 and 239 pounds, which is undersized for a tight end. He was a high school quarterback, but he shifted to TE at Vanderbilt and lined up all over the formation to create mismatches against slower linebackers and smaller defensive backs. The downside is that Stowers was a big receiver coming out of college and would need to become a better blocker to develop into a well-rounded NFL tight end. Throughout training camp, Stowers has not "shown much to get excited about as a receiver or as a blocker." He has not exhibited explosive traits, and he has "sometimes looked tentative as a blocker." The hope is that Stowers will eventually catch up and begin playing fast, but Kempski says Stowers is "unplayable" right now and will "likely be a game-day inactive." He is also currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, which is not helping his cause. With all that said, Kempski does not believe that Stowers will be a "redshirt" IR candidate in 2026 after they used a valuable second-round pick on him.
Source: Philly Voice - Jimmy Kempski
Source: Philly Voice - Jimmy Kempski