Ladd McConkey Could Have a "Huge Season" in New-Look Chargers Offense
Ladd McConkey disappointed in 2025 following an electric rookie season that saw him finish as the WR12, but he could be primed for a major bounce-back in Mike McDaniel's offense. Recently appearing with Ari Meirov for a 2026 Chargers breakdown, The Athletic's Daniel Popper says that he envisions a "huge season" for McConkey if he can stay healthy. Reflecting on the way that five-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill was used by McDaniel in Miami, Popper believes McConkey will benefit from pre-snap motion and creative manipulation, allowing him to leverage defenses while taking advantage of his 4.3 speed. With veteran Keenan Allen no longer on the team, McConkey should see something close to an every-down role, and as RotoBaller's WR14, the 24-year-old is well-positioned to return to his rookie form.
Source: Daniel Popper
Source: Daniel Popper