Coach Says RJ Harvey is Becoming a "Complete Back"
RJ Harvey is evolving into a "complete back," offensive coordinator Davis Webb told Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Harvey impressed as a rookie last season, scoring 12 touchdowns and ranking as the RB20 in PPR leagues despite finishing with fewer than 1,000 rushing yards. He demonstrated impressive versatility last year, and Webb's comments would seem to indicate that Harvey has taken another step forward this preseason. It's a bit of a crowded backfield between Harvey, JK Dobbins, and Jonah Coleman, but Harvey seemingly has the highest upside of that group. If he plays a full 17-game slate this year, he should have no problem eclipsing 1,000 yards while pushing for another 12+ touchdowns. He ranks as the RB35 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football draft rankings, which is four spots behind Dobbins and 17 spots ahead of Coleman.
Source: Zac Stevens
Source: Zac Stevens