Travis Hunter Continues to be Deployed as Starting Defender
Travis Hunter took all 25 of his snaps on the day on the defensive side of the football in 11-on-11 team drills, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN. Hunter has played 274 snaps total so far, with 208 coming on defense, 65 on offense, and one on special teams, which does not count the team's joint practice with the New Orleans Saints. It's looking more and more likely that last year's second overall pick from Colorado is going to spend the vast majority of his playing time in 2026 as a defensive back while being sprinkled in on offense, potentially as a gadget player in a crowded receiving corps that also includes Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and Jakobi Meyers. The 23-year-old two-way star is an elite athlete, but he played in only seven games as a rookie in 2025 due to a knee injury and finished with a disappointing 28 catches for 298 yards and one touchdown, and his fantasy football stock has fallen far going into Year 2. At RotoBaller, Hunter is ranked at No. 73 among WRs after he was being targeted as a WR2 in drafts last fall.
Source: ESPN.com - Michael DiRocco
Source: ESPN.com - Michael DiRocco