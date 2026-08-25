Kenneth Walker Walking Around Fine at Practice
Kenneth Walker (foot), who missed training camp practice on Tuesday with a foot injury, did not have any brace or boot on his foot and was seen walking around "just fine," according to Matt Foster. It doesn't sound like Walker is dealing with a serious injury, but he almost certainly will be held out of the team's preseason finale this Friday against the Seattle Seahawks as the team looks to have him back to 100% for the Week 1 season opener against the division-rival Denver Broncos on Monday, Sept. 14. If the 25-year-old Super Bowl MVP misses any more time this week with his foot injury, it will allow backups Emari Demercado and rookie Emmett Johnson to get more backfield work in training camp. With an expected workhorse role in his first season in KC, Walker has clear RB1 upside in 2026 if he can avoid the lower-body injuries that have plagued him in the past. The former second-rounder in 2022 from Michigan State had his second 1,000-yard season and five rushing touchdowns in 17 starts last year in his final season in Seattle, adding 31 receptions for 282 yards as a receiver on 36 targets.
Source: Matt Foster
Source: Matt Foster