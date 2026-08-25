Kenneth Walker III's Strong Summer Interrupted by Foot Issue
Kenneth Walker III is not expected to practice Tuesday because of a foot issue, according to Matt Derrick. It's the first real interruption in what has otherwise been an impressive first summer with the Chiefs. Walker has been heavily involved throughout camp, with Kansas City getting him the ball in the screen game and finding different ways to use him as a receiver. He arrived after rushing for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns on 221 carries with Seattle last season, adding 31 catches for 282 yards. Walker has looked headed for a sizable role in Kansas City, which makes the foot issue worth watching even without any indication yet that it will cost him significant time. For now, Tuesday's absence simply puts a pause on the momentum he had been building.
Source: Matt Derrick
Source: Matt Derrick