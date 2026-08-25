Baker Mayfield Criticizes Buccaneers' Physicality After Joint Practice
Baker Mayfield was not happy with the team's effort in Tuesday's joint practice against the Jacksonville Jaguars and said that if it were a full game, he doesn't think the Bucs would have come out on top, according to Pewter Report. Mayfield called the session "eye-opening" and said that he thought they were "out-physicaled." It is not exactly what Buccaneers fans want to hear, but it is also the preseason, so there is still some time left for the team to work on their weaknesses. The 31-year-old signal-caller was banged up for much of last year but played through nagging injuries, finishing with 3,693 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 17 starts after throwing for over 4,000 yards in his first two years in Tampa in 2023 and 2024. His fantasy stock is down following the step back in 2025, and he is heading into a contract year in 2026 in a new offense and without future Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans. We are not counting Mayfield out by any means, but in fantasy, he is not much more than a low-end QB2 target in superflex leagues.
Source: Pewter Report
Source: Pewter Report