Mike Washington Jr. Impresses While Working with First-Team Offense
Mike Washington Jr. saw his most extensive action working with the first-team offense on Monday, filling in for Ashton Jeanty (ankle), who left Sunday's practice in dramatic fashion with an ankle injury. Following up his impressive performance in Thursday's preseason win over the Texans, Washington continued to make noise, hauling in a touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins during a red zone period and earning the praise of his offensive coordinator. "He works very hard every day," Andrew Janocko told the media. "He's on his craft all the time, and it's something that you see translate into the practice field. It's something that we keep pushing him [on] every single day." Washington's 7.9 yards per attempt across two preseason games leads all players with double-digit carries, and with Jeanty's unclear injury timeline providing the rookie with the potential to see starting work early in the year, he is a must-roster player coming out of 2026 drafts.
Source: Levi Edwards
Source: Levi Edwards