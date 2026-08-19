Aaron Rai Needs Strong Finish at BMW Championship

Aug 19, 2026, 11:57 AM ET
Aaron Rai finished tied for 63rd at last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship and will need to find something to bounce the recent form he's been in to qualify for the Tour Championship next week. He'll need to find the midseason form that he rode to a PGA Championship title. He's sitting at 37th in the FedEx Cup standings and needs to get inside the top 30 to make it to the final round. Rai has one win, five top-25 finishes, and five missed cuts in 18 starts this season. Two of those five missed cuts have come in his last four starts. Over the past 12 months, Rai ranks in the 89th percentile in greens in regulation percentage on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This could be important because Bellerive Country Club plays over 7,400 yards.--Ian Christenson - RotoBallerSource: Data Golf