Ashton Jeanty Not Believed to Have a Serious Injury, Uncertain for Week 1
Ashton Jeanty (ankle) suffered what many feared was a serious injury on Sunday in practice, but the team received positive news over the last few days about his status. According to the latest updates from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jeanty's ankle injury is more of a low sprain than a high ankle sprain and is not considered to be a major injury. Despite the positive overall news, there is still a real chance Jeanty will not play in Week 1 against the Dolphins. The fact that he has any chance to play in Week 1 is a great sign for his fantasy managers, and even if he misses that game, he isn't expected to be out long-term or miss the entire season, as was initially feared. If Jeanty is sidelined for that contest, Mike Washington Jr. and Dylan Laube would likely split the workload, with Washington bringing significant sleeper potential after his promising preseason. This is definitely a situation to watch closely leading up to the season opener, but for now, Jeanty remains one of the highest-upside running backs available in fantasy drafts. In PPR leagues, he's the RB17 in RotoBaller's rankings, but for standard-sized leagues, he's a strong RB2 with RB1 upside if this injury proves to be just a preseason scare.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport