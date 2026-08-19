Collin Morikawa Could Be a Risky Play at the BMW Championship

Aug 19, 2026, 9:26 AM ET
Collin Morikawa could not find his stride at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, losing strokes off the tee and with the putter on his way to a T52 finish. He now looks to bounce back at the BMW Championship, where he has never finished better than T20 in seven appearances. This year's event at Bellerive Golf Course will reward driving distance and strong long iron play. Morikawa ranks 30th off the tee (+0.332 strokes per round) and first on Tour in approach (+0.822), but sits just 94th in driving distance and 91st in proximity from 200+ yards (50'9"). Morikawa had also found something with the putter, gaining strokes in five straight events before losing 4.1 last week. With his poor event history and lack of distance, Morikawa's upside may be limited this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour