Cameron Young Seeking More Consistent Putting at TOUR Championship

Aug 25, 2026, 8:16 AM ET
Cameron Young has enjoyed a fantastic 2026 season. The American golfer has won twice and sits third in the World Golf Rankings. However, the past few events have seen Young miss some putts he normally would make. The BMW Championship saw him lose 1.2 strokes to putting and he was 10% off with driver accuracy compared to the rest of the field. His birdie or better percentage of 31.48 only ranks 67th. Again, he is up against the 30 highest ranked golfers in the word this week at East Lake Golf Club. The Atlanta based course is 7.346 yards in length (Par-71). His two appearances in Atlanta produced two Top 10 results (T-4 last year, T-9 in 2022). Young will get balls close but the putter is key. He can get hot with makes him viable from a DFS or betting perspective. --Chris Wassel - RotoBallerSource: PGATour.com