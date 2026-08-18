Tom Kim Continues to Impress Ahead of BMW Championship

Aug 18, 2026, 10:36 PM ET
Things haven't slowed much for Tom Kim since his win a month ago. He's coming off his third straight top 20 finish, which included a T5 two weeks ago and a T12 last week in Memphis. The iron play has continued to gain three or more strokes per event, while becoming even more accurate off the tee. What's more intriguing is the putter that averaged 0.034 strokes gained this season has risen to an average of 0.328 since the beginning of June. It's also the main area that's kept him afloat the last couple of weeks. There is a chance that Bellerive could play a little too long for the South Korean. But, as the second-ranked player on tour in par-4 scoring average this season (3.95), he probably deserves as much consideration as anyone else this week. --Todd McGillSource: Data Golf