Connor McDavid Bags Five Points in 16-Goal Thriller

Oct 1, 2026, 5:57 PM ET

New York Rangers goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (lower-body) will be on the shelf to start the season. He was placed on Injured Reserve Thursday and is considered week-to-week. It's unclear when Korpisalo was hurt. The Finnish veteran dressed as Igor Shesterkin's backup on Tuesday as the Rangers opened the season with a 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins. With the Rangers starting a back-to-back set on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Korpisalo was expected to make his Rangers debut. Instead, Dylan Garand has been called up from the minors and could face the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, with Shesterkin confirmed as the starter for Thursday's matchup.