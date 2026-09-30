Bucky Irving Limited With Glute Injury on Wednesday
Sep 30, 2026, 5:14 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (glute) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to a glute injury, according to the team's official website. Irving missed the team's last two offensive drives in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and now we know why. Despite head coach Todd Bowles saying that Irving would not be on this week's injury report, the team held him out of a full practice on Wednesday. The Buccaneers do not seem too concerned with the 24-year-old's status, though, so he should be available this weekend as the Bucs look for their first win of the year against the visiting Green Bay Packers at home. If Irving is limited at all against Green Bay, though, pass-catching back Kenny Gainwell could finally see more involvement on offense. Even though Irving should play against the Packers, his weekly fantasy upside will take a big hit with quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) out. Through the first three games, Irving has averaged 4.5 yards per carry for 180 rushing yards and a touchdown on 40 carries, adding 13 receptions for 61 yards through the air as the team's preferred RB1.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buccaneers.com
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Cleveland Browns D/ST Hard To Trust Vs. Steelers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 30, 2026, 5:12 PM ETThe Cleveland Browns D/ST is hard to trust to put into a starting fantasy lineup for Thursday's Week 4 matchup at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the Steelers will be without starting running back Rico Dowdle, they still have plenty of firepower in the backfield with Jaylen Warren. Warren is a threat on the ground with 216 rushing yards already this season and is a big threat to catch the ball out of the backfield from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Warren has 10 catches for 110 receiving yards so far this season. At wide receiver, Roman Wilson is starting to emerge and the Steelers still have DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman Jr. At tight end, Pat Freiermuth has a touchdown catch so far this season and is a threat over the middle. The Browns cornerback group will have its hands full with Rodgers and the passing game after Rodgers is coming off of a good game in a Week 3 win over the Bengals, with three passing touchdowns. The Browns D/ST has two interceptions on the season, but has not been able to create a ton of turnovers and sacks which is good for fantasy points. Expect more of the same from Cleveland against a very capable Pittsburgh offense.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Jaylen Waddle Moving Around Well in Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 5:08 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was moving around well at the team's practice on Wednesday, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. Waddle was seen wearing a walking boot after the Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, but he is fine and should be a full-go for another tough matchup this Sunday on the road against the 3-0 San Francisco 49ers. The 27-year-old was listed as a full participant on Wednesday, per Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. Waddle took over the Week 2 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with eight catches on 10 targets for 138 yards, but in the other two games against the Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, he was virtually non-existent, catching a combined three passes on 10 targets for just 12 yards. Denver's offense looked better in the second-half comeback against L.A., but Waddle's lack of involvement early in the year has been a frustrating development for fantasy managers who were expecting him to be Denver's clear WR1 in 2026. There is still time for the speedy wideout to gain more chemistry with quarterback Bo Nix, and he should be left in starting lineups against the Niners this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Puka Nacua Returns to Practice on Wednesday, Expected to Play in Week 4
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 4:59 PM ETLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that he expects wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) to play in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Nacua returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday after missing each of the Rams' last two games with a groin injury. However, it appears as though he's trending in the right direction and could be active this week. The 25-year-old recorded five catches for 74 yards on nine targets against the San Francisco 49ers in his lone appearance of 2026 so far. Nacua was arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL in 2025, hauling in 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns on 166 targets across 16 games. As long as he's active in Week 4, Nacua profiles as a must-start WR1 option for fantasy managers against Philadelphia.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Chris Godwin Jr. Does Not Practice on Wednesday Due to Ankle Issue
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 4:49 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (ankle) did not participate in his team's practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, per Scott Smith of buccaneers.com. The veteran wideout has gotten off to a slow start to the 2026 season, recording 10 catches for 111 yards on 11 targets across three games. The severity of Godwin Jr.'s ankle issue is not yet clear, but it appears that his status for Tampa Bay's Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers could be in doubt. Godwin Jr. missed time in 2024 with a dislocated ankle and dealt with lingering effects of the injury into the 2025 season, so this is a potentially worrying sign for fantasy managers. Even if Godwin Jr. is able to play against Green Bay in Week 4, his fantasy value is in question with Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) set to miss time due to a dislocated thumb.--Will Brady
Source: buccaneers.com - Scott Smith
KC Concepcion Jr. Not Yet Fantasy Worthy Against Steelers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 30, 2026, 4:48 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. got nine targets in Week 3's win over the Carolina Panthers but only managed to turn those nine targets into two catches for nine yards. So far this season, Concepcion has 12 catches for 80 yards, good for 6.7 yards per catch. He is not producing enough explosive plays and is being used mostly as an underneath threat. He's getting decent volume in terms of number of targets but just isn't turning those catches into anything memorable. Pittsburgh's secondary is a bit beat up with Joey Porter Jr. out and Jalen Ramsey nursing a broken wrist. This would be the game for Concepcion to break out, but it's hard to count on the rookie from Texas A&M until we see him do more with his catches and see him produce more in the passing game, including scoring a touchdown. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks Concepcion's way but needs to start targeting him further down the field. Concepcion's slight frame isn't allowing him to get downfield receptions. Look for a decent game against Pittsburgh, but he shouldn't be counted on as a starting fantasy receiver.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Harold Fannin Jr. Continues to See Targets Climb
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 4:40 PM ETCleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is getting harder to ignore. His target total has climbed every week, from three in the opener to six in Week 2 and nine against Carolina on Sunday. Fannin turned that latest workload into seven catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns, including the 14-yard score that put Cleveland ahead for good late in the fourth quarter. He now has 14 catches for 126 yards and two scores through three games. The targets are the part that matters most here. Fannin already showed as a rookie that he could handle steady volume, finishing 2025 with 72 catches for 731 yards and six receiving touchdowns. Cleveland has gone back to him more often each week, and Week 3 was the first time that increased involvement came with a big fantasy payoff. The Browns' passing game can still be uneven, so there will be quieter weeks. Even so, Fannin's volume is headed the right way as he prepares for Pittsburgh on Thursday night.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Wright was "Very Close" to Playing in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 4:40 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (neck, foot) said he was "very close" to being able to play in his team's Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. Wright was inactive in Week 3 due to a stinger and a foot issue, but he returned to practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday and could be trending toward playing in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. With star Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (knee) set to miss the remainder of the 2026 season with a torn ACL, Wright and fellow Miami back Ollie Gordon II appear likely to split backfield work. Wright has spent most of his NFL career to this point playing behind Achane, recording 599 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 149 touches across 27 career games (two starts). He should be rostered in the majority of fantasy formats until the playing time situation in the Miami backfield becomes clearer.--Will Brady
Source: Sun Sentinel - David Furones
Denzel Boston Trying to Find End Zone Again in Week 4 Vs. Steelers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 30, 2026, 4:38 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston found the end zone in each of his first two NFL games. Connecting with Deshaun Watson against Jacksonville and Tampa Bay, Boston did not score a touchdown in Week 3's win over Carolina. He will look to get back in the end zone in Week 4's home game against Pittsburgh. Boston is averaging 21.7 yards per catch and has emerged as the Browns' big-play threat in the passing game. He is beginning to develop a rapport with Watson and looks like Cleveland's biggest threat on the outside. The Steelers will be without Joey Porter Jr. again on Thursday night, and Jalen Ramsey is questionable with a broken wrist that he hopes to play through. Look for Boston and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. to emerge as the top two targets in the passing game for Watson. Expect Boston to get back in the end zone against a depleted Steelers' secondary. Boston's big-play ability will be on display at home, and he won't rest until he finds his way into the end zone again.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Jake Ferguson Emerging as a Red-Zone Asset in Dallas
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 4:30 PM ETThree games into the 2026 season, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson has recorded nine catches for 72 yards and three touchdowns on 11 targets. Ferguson has averaged just 7.7 yards per reception since the start of the 2024 season, which limits his production upside. As long as Cowboys wideouts CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy remain healthy, it may also be difficult for Ferguson to see consistent target volume in Dallas. However, the 27-year-old has now logged 11 touchdowns across his last 20 games played and appears to be a clear red zone weapon for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. With the potent Dallas offense looking likely to find itself in high-scoring games on a regular basis this season, Ferguson has a decent chance to continue scoring touchdowns. Particularly in deeper leagues, Ferguson profiles as a top tight end streamer for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Quinshon Judkins Looks To Get Going Against Steelers in Week 4
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 30, 2026, 4:29 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins remains the Browns' lead back but has yet to produce a truly breakout performance yet this season. On the season, Judkins has 42 rushing attempts for 124 rushing yards (3.0 yards per carry). He also has nine receptions for 53 receiving yards. Judkins will look for that breakout performance against the Steelers in Week 4. The Steelers are allowing 113 rushing yards per game to opposing teams. Judkins has the ability to be heavily involved in both the run game and have some involvement in the passing game. The Steelers are allowing 4.4 yards per carry to opponents this season through three games. It would be best to treat Judkins as a mid-tier starting running back this week with the potential for more. It's hard to put blind faith in the former Ohio State running back when he has yet to produce a truly big game. But this is a home matchup against a fairly vulnerable defense, so at least look for Judkins to get back on track in this game.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Dalton Schultz Still Has Plenty Working in His Favor
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 4:24 PM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz did not do much in Week 3, finishing with three catches for 30 yards on three targets. The bigger picture still looks better than it did a couple of weeks ago. Schultz leads Houston with 25 targets through three games and has already turned those chances into 19 catches for 205 yards. His 12-catch, 140-yard game against Cincinnati showed what can happen when Nico Collins is unavailable, and Collins is not completely out of the woods yet. He returned to practice Wednesday after missing two games with a hamstring injury, but his Week 4 status still needs to be watched. Schultz does not need Collins to sit again to matter, either. Houston has not found much consistency elsewhere in the passing game, and Schultz has clearly remained a big part of what C.J. Stroud is doing. Week 3 was quiet, but his role has been anything but. He heads into Sunday's game against Dallas with more fantasy appeal than he had entering the season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Stefon Diggs Still Looks Like a Reliable Target-Earner in Washington
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 4:21 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs has gotten off to a hot start in 2026, recording 13 catches for 135 yards and three touchdowns on 22 targets across three games. The 32-year-old was held in check by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3, logging just 33 receiving yards on four receptions. However, Diggs still saw seven targets in backup quarterback Marcus Mariota's first start in place of injured Washington QB1 Jayden Daniels (elbow). Mariota also threw three touchdown passes in a tough matchup against the Seahawks, which should help ease concerns about his ability to provide opportunities for Diggs to produce while Daniels remains out. Diggs may not have much big-play at this point in his career, but he remains a reliable target-earner and a solid WR3/flex option in PPR leagues entering Week 4.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Deshaun Watson Trending Up, But Faces Tough Foe in Pittsburgh in Week 4
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 30, 2026, 4:19 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has had his best two performances of the season in Weeks 2 and 3 in the Browns' wins over the Buccaneers and the Panthers and will hope to carry that into Week 4's game at home against the Steelers. Against Carolina, Watson wasn't very efficient, completing just 16-of-30 passes for 144 yards, but did throw two touchdowns without an interception and added a two-point conversion. At Tampa Bay, Watson had his most efficient game yet this season, completing 24-of-30 passes for 238 yards and two passing touchdowns. Watson found tight end Harold Fannin Jr. twice for touchdowns in the win over Carolina and in the first two contests of the season, he connected with rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston in each of the games. The emergence of the tight end Fannin Jr. will help him add to his receiving corps and broaden his target base. The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is a tough matchup for Watson and the Browns as they are allowing just 192.7 net passing yards per game and have recorded two interceptions on the season. Watson should remain on the outside of start-worthy quarterbacks in fantasy in this matchup.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Mike Evans Could Return to Practice Later This Week
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 4:15 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (ribs) will not practice Wednesday, but he may be able to get back on the field later in the week, according to Vic Tafur. Evans was injured during the second quarter of Sunday's win over Arizona and did not return, finishing with three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that the rib issue should not be a long-term problem, though the 49ers are still evaluating him as the week goes along. Evans has 12 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns through three games. His chances of playing Sunday against Denver should become clearer if he is able to practice Thursday or Friday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Vic Tafur
Dalton Kincaid Remains a Potential Breakout Tight End Despite Quiet Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 4:09 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid had an underwhelming game in his team's Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, recording two catches for 38 yards on three targets. However, the 26-year-old is still off to an excellent start to the 2026 season, as he's hauled in 14 receptions for 263 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets across three games. With an average of 18.8 yards per reception, Kincaid is as explosive as any tight end in the NFL. He's also seen a notable spike in usage so far this year, playing at least 66% of the snaps in all three of Buffalo's games after failing to reach that mark even once in 2025. If Kincaid can maintain his current usage while coming even close to his current per-target efficiency, he could be poised for a monster year. Even coming off a down game, Kincaid profiles as a high-end TE1 option for fantasy managers in Week 4 against the New England Patriots.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Zach Charbonnet Could Have Practice Window Opened Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 4:08 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (knee) will not practice Wednesday, but that could change as soon as Thursday. According to Corbin K. Smith, head coach Mike Macdonald said Seattle could still open Charbonnet's 21-day practice window tomorrow. Charbonnet remains on the PUP list while recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in January's divisional-round win over San Francisco. Even if the window opens Thursday, he is not eligible to play Sunday against the Chargers and must miss Seattle's first four games. The Seahawks would then have 21 days to evaluate him in practice before activating him to the 53-man roster. Jadarian Price, Emanuel Wilson, and George Holani will continue handling the backfield work in Week 4.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Corbin K. Smith
Caleb Williams Won't Practice in Wednesday's Walkthrough
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 3:53 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) will not be at the team's walkthrough practice on Wednesday, head coach Ben Johnson told Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, but he is "getting better every single day." With Williams trending towards missing a second straight game due to a hamstring strain that he suffered in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, Johnson has yet to publicly name a starting QB for the Week 4 game against the visiting New York Jets. Fantasy managers should not be expecting Williams to return this weekend. Veteran third-stringer Case Keenum made the start for the Bears on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles and defied expectations, throwing for 247 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-7 win. If Williams is ruled out again this week, which is expected, it seems likely that Johnson would stick with Keenum after his strong performance over Tyson Bagent, who was in the concussion protocol last week. Williams should remain stashed in all fantasy football formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Kevin Fishbain
Jalen Ramsey Could Play Through Broken Wrist
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 3:46 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (wrist) is questionable for Thursday night's game against Cleveland, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Ramsey revealed this week that he broke his wrist on the first defensive series of Sunday's win over Cincinnati. He stayed in the game anyway, playing all 57 defensive snaps and finishing with eight tackles. Ramsey was limited throughout Pittsburgh's short practice week and has been working with protection on the wrist. He has said he will try to play Thursday, but the Steelers have stopped short of clearing him. His status will come down to the hours leading up to kickoff.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooke Pryor
Joey Porter Jr. Ruled Out for Fourth Straight Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 3:45 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) will remain sidelined Thursday night against Cleveland, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Porter has yet to play this season while dealing with conditioning and back issues. There was some optimism earlier in the week when Pittsburgh listed him as a full participant Monday and Tuesday, although both sessions were estimated walkthrough reports. Porter was limited Wednesday before being ruled out. Rookie Daylen Everette has seen his role grow with Porter unavailable and played 46% of the defensive snaps in Sunday's win over Cincinnati. Porter's season debut will have to wait at least another week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooke Pryor
Rico Dowdle Will Miss Second Straight Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 30, 2026, 3:42 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday night's game against Cleveland, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Dowdle didn't practice at all on the short week and will now miss a second straight game. He has 15 carries for 37 yards and four catches for 28 yards through two appearances this season. Jaylen Warren took over the backfield without Dowdle against Cincinnati and turned in a huge game, rushing for 127 yards while finishing with 176 yards from scrimmage. Warren should again handle most of Pittsburgh's backfield work Thursday night.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brooke Pryor