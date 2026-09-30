Jaylen Wright was "Very Close" to Playing in Week 3

Sep 30, 2026, 3:46 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (wrist) is questionable for Thursday night's game against Cleveland, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Ramsey revealed this week that he broke his wrist on the first defensive series of Sunday's win over Cincinnati. He stayed in the game anyway, playing all 57 defensive snaps and finishing with eight tackles. Ramsey was limited throughout Pittsburgh's short practice week and has been working with protection on the wrist. He has said he will try to play Thursday, but the Steelers have stopped short of clearing him. His status will come down to the hours leading up to kickoff.