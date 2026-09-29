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Duke Clark Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues

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Sep 29, 2026, 11:59 AM ET

Florida Gators running back Duke Clark is in the RB2 role behind star ball-carrier Jadan Baugh, but that hasn't kept him from rushing for 259 yards on 32 carries and scoring four total touchdowns in his first four games of the season. He's rushed 19 times for 176 yards and two scores in the first two SEC games of the season against Auburn and Ole Miss. Although he is tough to trust in starting lineups in a complementary role, he is arguably the top handcuff running back in college fantasy football. The Gators' offensive line has been dominant thus far, and Florida is averaging 260 rushing yards per game. If Baugh, who has totaled 55 carries over the last two weeks, has to miss any time this year, Clark has immediate high-end RB1 upside. Fantasy managers in deep leagues should consider stashing him.--Jackson Sparks
Source: ESPN
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Sep 29, 2026, 11:06 AM ET

Mississippi State has rolled through four straight wins to begin the season, with much of the credit for the Bulldogs' hot start going to quarterback Kamario Taylor. Taylor has been phenomenal for Mississippi State this year, totaling 1,192 yards passing and 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions entering Week 5, when he and the Bulldogs will face No. 7 Alabama. The Crimson Tide are also undefeated, coming off a 49-18 romp over South Carolina last week, during which Alabama held the Gamecocks to just 203 yards passing. Taylor is RotoBaller's QB2 and is projected to score 29.9 fantasy points on Saturday.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 29, 2026, 10:58 AM ET

Following another week with three-plus touchdowns, Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. is RotoBaller's 15th-ranked player at the position with Week 5 action approaching. Williams Jr. finished a win over Minnesota with 239 yards passing and a couple of touchdowns through the air along with a touchdown rushing. He was also sacked seven times and intercepted twice. The Huskies quarterback is projected to score 23.4 fantasy points in a matchup with USC, which allowed Oregon to score 41 points and throw for 366 yards passing during a blowout loss for the Trojans. Williams Jr. has completed 69.3% of his passes while averaging 4.1 yards per carry on the ground this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 29, 2026, 10:50 AM ET

Houston tight end Patrick Overmyer has been one of the most productive tight ends in the country this season, earning the fifth spot in RotoBaller's positional rankings entering Week 5. Overmyer is coming off a three-reception, 68-yard effort during a win over Georgia Southern and will now face a UCF defense that has allowed 219.5 yards passing per game this season, which is middle of the pack. Overmyer is projected to score 9.4 fantasy points against the Knights. He has totaled 19 receptions for 241 yards and two touchdowns this year, remaining consistent week in and week out as one of the best plays at the position.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 29, 2026, 10:39 AM ET

Kentucky tight end Willie Rodriguez hopes to contribute more during his team's Week 5 matchup against South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Rodriguez is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked tight end and is projected to score 5.9 fantasy points against the Gamecocks pass defense that has allowed 221 yards passing per game this season. Last week, Rodriguez managed just two receptions for 18 yards and has totaled five catches for 40 yards over the past two weeks. South Carolina gave up two catches for 60 yards to Alabama tight end Marshall Pritchett in the loss to the Crimson Tide, and Rodriguez is hoping for more of the same in this matchup.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 29, 2026, 10:31 AM ET

After failing to produce much during a loss to Clemson last week, North Carolina tight end Jelani Thurman is looking to rebound in Week 5 as the Tar Heels face No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon. Thurman recorded just three receptions for 18 yards during the loss to the Tigers, which poured cold water on what had been a red-hot start to the year. Through the first two weeks, Thurman had totaled eight receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown. He now looks to get back on track as RotoBaller's eighth-ranked tight end. Thurman is projected to score 6.8 fantasy points against a stingy Irish pass defense that has allowed just 145.5 yards per game.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 29, 2026, 10:24 AM ET

A big week is expected of TCU tight end Kari Ashley as he is RotoBaller's third-ranked tight end entering Week 5 action. The Horned Frogs pass catcher is projected to score 10.4 fantasy points against BYU on Saturday night after a productive outing last week. Ashley finished a loss to UCF with four receptions for 43 yards, which was the fourth straight game in which he recorded at least three receptions. He has totaled 19 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns on the season. BYU has done a nice job defending against opposing passing games this season, limiting opponents to 195 yards passing per game.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 29, 2026, 10:18 AM ET

USC tight end Mark Bowman is RotoBaller's 13th-ranked tight end as the Trojans prepare to face Washington on Saturday evening. Bowman is off to a solid start to the 2026 campaign, having recorded 21 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns through his team's first five games of the year. In Week 5, Bowman is projected to score 6.4 fantasy points as he goes up against a Huskies defense that allowed the Minnesota passing game to find the end zone three times in Week 4. This past week, he recorded a six-reception, 44-yard performance in a loss to Oregon. Bowman has at least three receptions in every game this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 28, 2026, 3:03 PM ET

Northwestern tight end Luke Dehnicke finally turned his early-season role into a breakout at Indiana, catching seven passes for 140 yards in Friday's 29-23 loss. The performance pushed him to 11 receptions for 208 yards through three games, with five of those catches gaining at least 15 yards. The first two weeks were much quieter, so one huge night should not automatically make Dehnicke a set-and-forget starter. The Week 5 setup is interesting, though. Penn State visits Northwestern after allowing Wisconsin tight end Jacob Harris to catch five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Dehnicke is a strong waiver add and a viable Week 5 streamer, especially for managers replacing a tight end on bye. The upside is real, but another solid target week would make the rest-of-season case much stronger.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Sep 28, 2026, 2:39 PM ET

Wisconsin tight end Jacob Harris has done enough over the past two weeks to move into the Week 5 waiver conversation. He followed three catches for 89 yards against Eastern Michigan with five receptions for 105 yards and the game-winning 72-yard touchdown at Penn State. Harris now has 11 catches for 203 yards this season, with 194 of those yards coming in the last two games. That recent usage is more convincing than chasing one isolated big play, especially at a thin fantasy position. Wisconsin hosts Michigan State next, giving Harris another playable spot after his role expanded against Big Ten competition. He is a strong waiver add and one of the better Week 5 tight end streamers, but the early-season volume is still too light to call him a must-add.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Sep 28, 2026, 2:28 PM ET

LSU wide receiver Jackson Harris finally broke through against Texas A&M, catching six passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-6 win. Harris now has 11 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns through four games after entering Saturday with only five catches. Trey'Dez Green's knee injury opened more opportunity, and Lane Kiffin said Harris had shown the traits LSU expected when it brought him in from Hawaii. RotoBaller's Week 5 waiver column expects more deep opportunities as the offense settles in. McNeese is next, so game script could limit volume, but Harris has played his way into strong-add territory rather than being only a one-week streamer.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Sep 28, 2026, 2:15 PM ET

Stanford wide receiver Caden High has produced every time he has been on the field this season. He caught four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's comeback win over Georgia Tech after posting six catches for 92 yards against Miami and five for 43 yards and a score at Duke. That gives High 15 receptions for 226 yards and three touchdowns in three appearances. Stanford's passing game also took a major step forward with Davis Warren throwing for 396 yards against Georgia Tech. High is not listed among RotoBaller's top Week 5 wide receiver waiver targets, so he belongs below the tier occupied by names such as Cayden Lee and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. He is still a strong add in deeper CFF leagues and a viable standard-league pickup ahead of the trip to Wake Forest.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Sep 28, 2026, 2:04 PM ET

USC wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt keeps turning opportunities into production. The true freshman caught seven passes for 114 yards and a touchdown against Oregon, raising his season line to 25 receptions for 372 yards and three scores through five games. He has at least three catches in every game, and RotoBaller's Week 5 waiver column gives him immediate starting value for receiver-needy teams with Trent Mosley banged up. Washington visits USC next, and there is no reason to treat Dixon-Wyatt as a speculative stash after five straight useful performances. USC still has other talented pass catchers, but he has already shown he can keep earning work in that group. Dixon-Wyatt is a priority waiver add with a realistic path to staying in fantasy lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Sep 28, 2026, 1:54 PM ET

Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams has become difficult to leave on waivers. He caught 11 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown at Baylor, giving him 22 receptions for 361 yards and four scores through four games. Over the past three contests alone, Williams has 20 catches for 338 yards and all four of those touchdowns. Colorado has scored only twice over its last two games, and Williams caught both scores, so the offense's problems have not stopped the ball from finding him. Texas Tech visits Boulder in Week 5, a tougher matchup than some of his early-season spots, but the role is strong enough to trust. Williams is a priority add and has moved into weekly starting consideration rather than streamer territory.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 28, 2026, 1:46 PM ET

Arkansas wide receiver Chris Marshall followed his 136-yard game against Georgia with nine catches for 195 yards and a touchdown against Tulsa. He now has 28 receptions for 473 yards through four games, and his 16 catches for 331 yards over the past two weeks show that this is not one isolated spike. The touchdown against Tulsa was his first of the season, which helps explain why his fantasy production had lagged behind the receiving volume. Arkansas travels to Texas A&M in Week 5, and RotoBaller's current waiver column treats Marshall as a fantasy-relevant receiver rather than a player to chase only after one big game. He is a strong waiver add in standard CFF leagues, especially for teams that need steady target volume.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Sep 28, 2026, 1:38 PM ET

Missouri wide receiver Cayden Lee left little doubt about his waiver status against Mississippi State, catching 11 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the game with 16 receptions for 256 yards and two scores, putting him at 27 catches for 412 yards and four touchdowns through four games. Lee has at least five receptions in every outing and already has two 100-yard performances. RotoBaller's Week 5 waiver column lists him first among wide receiver pickups and notes that this may be the last chance to get him. Florida comes to Columbia next, but Lee is well past the point where the matchup should determine whether he is rostered. He is a must-add and belongs in weekly starting lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Sep 28, 2026, 1:30 PM ET

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (fibula) underwent surgery Monday morning after suffering the injury in Saturday's 35-6 win over Texas A&M, according to Wilson Alexander. There is still optimism that Weeks can return this season, but no firm timetable has been established. The senior was injured during the third quarter against the Aggies after recording four tackles and a quarterback hurry. Weeks has 24 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss through four games and serves as one of LSU's defensive leaders and signal-callers. The Tigers will have to adjust at linebacker while he begins his recovery, with the possibility of a return later in the 2026 season still on the table.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Wilson Alexander
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Sep 28, 2026, 1:23 PM ET

Virginia Tech running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. needs to be added after what happened at Boston College. He handled 25 carries for 209 yards and the go-ahead 76-yard touchdown, then added three catches for 19 yards. Overton is now at 409 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 60 carries, along with 10 receptions for 114 yards and another score. Marcellous Hawkins still had 10 carries against Boston College, but Overton dominated the workload and has been the more productive back through four games. RotoBaller's latest player update says he appears to be Virginia Tech's RB1 and should be added in all leagues. That fits the evidence. Overton is a must-add wherever he remains available, not merely a short-term streamer after one big game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Sep 28, 2026, 1:15 PM ET

Indiana running back Lee Beebe Jr. took over after Turbo Richard left Friday's win over Northwestern with a lower-leg injury and delivered the biggest game of his career, rushing 24 times for 203 yards and a touchdown. Beebe had already logged 14, 16 and 17 carries over Indiana's first three games, so this was not a one-week role appearing out of nowhere. He now has 398 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 71 carries. Richard's status for Week 5 remains uncertain, while Khobie Martin is still out until around midseason. Even if Richard returns soon, Beebe has been a regular part of Indiana's two-back rotation all year. He is a priority waiver add, and his value jumps further if Richard misses Saturday's trip to Rutgers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Sep 28, 2026, 1:02 PM ET

Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula accounted for five touchdowns against Delaware, completing 24 of 28 passes for 279 yards and four scores while adding 24 rushing yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season. He now has 793 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception through four games, along with 125 rushing yards. Most of that rushing yardage came in the opener, so the ground-game floor has not been as steady as the season total suggests. The Week 5 matchup is the selling point. Florida State has allowed 279.5 passing yards per game through four contests, one of the weakest marks in the country. Pribula is not a must-add in shallow one-quarterback leagues, but he is one of the better Week 5 streamers and a strong add in two-quarterback formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Sep 28, 2026, 12:53 PM ET

Notre Dame wide receiver Quincy Porter (knee) will undergo season-ending surgery, head coach Marcus Freeman announced Monday. The Ohio State transfer has not appeared in a game for the Fighting Irish this season while working his way back from a left knee injury. Porter underwent surgery before arriving at Notre Dame and then had another minor procedure in August, but was still unable to make it back. He had recently progressed to individual drills and Freeman said last week that the sophomore was getting closer to a return. That comeback will now have to wait until 2027, with Porter officially set to miss the remainder of his first season at Notre Dame.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pete Nakos
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