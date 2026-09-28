Nick Blankenburg Inks One-Year Deal With Maple Leafs
Sep 28, 2026, 9:19 AM ETDefenseman Nick Blankenburg has converted a professional tryout agreement into a standard contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. On Sunday, Blankenburg signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal. The Maple Leafs are getting a versatile defenseman who recorded 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists), 72 SOG, 59 blocks, and 55 hits in 61 games last season. However, Blankenburg won't have a major role on the backline, making him a non-factor in fantasy hockey. He may not even be in the opening-night lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Toronto Maple Leafs
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Logan Stanley Joins Islanders on One-Year Deal
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 28, 2026, 9:08 AM ETDefenseman Logan Stanley signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the New York Islanders on Sunday. Despite a career year in 2025-26, Stanley was a free agent with only a few days remaining until the new campaign begins. He skated with the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres last season, registering 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists), 96 SOG, 84 blocks, and 110 hits. Stanley will be a good depth option for the Islanders, who have dealt with several injuries on defense in previous seasons.--Taavi Pailk
Source: New York Islanders PR
Jordan Greenway on Track to Be Ready for Season Opener
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 27, 2026, 9:58 AM ETChicago Blackhawks left wing Jordan Greenway (lower body) is expected to be available for next week's season opener, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The power forward has been nursing a lower-body injury in training camp, but he returned to the ice on Saturday. Greenway hopes for a fresh start in Chicago after a pair of very rough campaigns with the Buffalo Sabres. Injuries have limited him to just 74 regular-season appearances over the past two seasons. The 29-year-old will primarily add toughness to the Blackhawks' lineup and should be left on the waiver wire in fantasy leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ben Pope
Joel Edmundson Considered Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 27, 2026, 9:48 AM ETLos Angeles Kings defenseman Joel Edmundson (undisclosed) is day-to-day, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. Edmundson appeared in all 82 regular-season games last term, but an undisclosed injury could end his ironman streak at the start of 2026-27. The Kings will start the Peter Laviolette era on Sept. 30 against the Colorado Avalanche. Edmundson enjoyed a career year offensively last season, posting 23 points (two goals, 21 assists). He did so on a measly 1.9 shooting percentage, leaving room for improvement.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Mats Zuccarello Looks Sharp in His Return
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 27, 2026, 9:39 AM ETLos Angeles Kings right winger Mats Zuccarello (shoulder) recorded a goal and two assists in Saturday's 6-2 preseason win over the Anaheim Ducks. The Norwegian veteran was in action for the first time in preseason after recovering from a minor shoulder issue. He set up two even-strength goals and potted a power-play marker. Zuccarello will aim for a sixth consecutive 50-point campaign in 2025-26. Last season, he averaged nearly a point per game, producing 15 goals and 39 assists in 59 appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Logan Mailloux Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Preseason Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 27, 2026, 9:34 AM ETSt. Louis Blues defenseman Logan Mailloux sustained an upper-body injury during Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Blackhawks. He was on the ice for just six shifts, totaling 5:54 of ice time. Mailloux had his rookie campaign in 2025-26, recording 13 points (five goals, eight assists), 80 SOG, 56 blocks, and 93 hits in 67 games. He must recover by Oct. 2 to avoid missing time at the start of his sophomore year. With Tyler Tucker (knee) also battling an injury and unlikely to play in the first game of the season, the Blues' defensive depth could be tested in the opening weeks.--Taavi Pailk
Source: St. Louis Blues
Bryan Rust Sustains Undisclosed Injury Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 27, 2026, 9:27 AM ETPittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (undisclosed) was limited to 8:04 of ice time in Saturday's preseason finale against the Buffalo Sabres. He had his last shift midway through the second period. Penguins head coach Dan Muse told reporters postgame that Rust was still being evaluated. The Penguins have a worrying situation on the frontline, as Ben Kindel (lower body), Blake Lizotte (upper body), Justin Brazeau (lower body), and Andrei Kuzmenko (personal) were already absent on Saturday. The team will be desperate to get some bodies back for opening night on Sept. 30 against the Philadelphia Flyers.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins PR
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Exits Preseason Game With Lower-Body Tweak
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 27, 2026, 9:18 AM ETBuffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) exited early from Saturday's 3-1 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was pulled a few minutes into the third period. Luukkonen had a solid performance, stopping 15 of 17 SOG. Colten Ellis finished the game in Luukkonen's place. Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said Luukkonen left due to a "lower-body tweak." This doesn't sound serious, but it's worth monitoring for fantasy managers, especially since Alex Lyon (upper body) is already unavailable. Ultimately, Ellis may get the nod to start the season in net for Buffalo.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sabres.com
Jake Sanderson Makes Precautionary Exit
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 27, 2026, 9:13 AM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (undisclosed) didn't complete Saturday's preseason finale against the Montreal Canadiens. Sanderson has been dealing with an undisclosed injury in training camp. There was good news before Saturday's game, as Ottawa announced Sanderson would play, but he made an early exit. Sanderson logged 13:22 of ice time and registered a power-play assist. After the game, the team said Sanderson left for precautionary reasons. This is a good sign that he will be available when the real action starts. The Senators open their 2026-27 campaign on Oct. 2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Tyler Tucker Expected to Miss Start of Season
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 26, 2026, 11:00 AM ETSt. Louis Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker (knee) isn't expected to be available at the start of the season, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com. The 26-year-old injured his knee in training camp and likely won't have enough time to recover for the season opener against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 2. Tucker held a regular role on the Blues' defense last season, appearing in 69 games. He recorded 17 points (three goals, 14 assists), 68 SOG, 51 blocks, and 100 hits. Youngsters Logan Mailloux and Theo Lindstein could benefit from Tucker's absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Lou Korac
Jason Dickinson Likely to Miss Start of Season
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 26, 2026, 10:49 AM ETEdmonton Oilers center Jason Dickinson (foot) will likely miss the start of the 2026-27 campaign. He has re-aggravated a foot injury he had been dealing with during the postseason. The Oilers acquired Dickinson from the Chicago Blackhawks in March and signed him to a five-year, $20 million contract extension in the summer. He is considered an important bottom-six piece, though head coach Mike Babcock must now seek alternatives to start the year.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Canucks Place Filip Chytil on Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 26, 2026, 10:39 AM ETVancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil (shoulder) landed on Injured Reserve Friday. The move is retroactive to Sept. 24. Chytil hurt his shoulder in a preseason game against the Edmonton Oilers. He is considered week-to-week. Fortunately, Chytil avoided another concussion, but he is set to miss some time again. The Canucks begin their 2026-27 campaign on Tuesday against the Oilers. Chytil will center Vancouver's third line when he's ready to return to action. Last season, he was limited to 12 outings, scoring three goals.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Brock Faber Exits Preseason Game After Being Hit by Puck
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 26, 2026, 10:28 AM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (head) didn't finish Friday's preseason clash against the Dallas Stars. He was hit in the head by a puck in the second period and didn't take the ice in the third. "Some of it was precautionary," Wild head coach John Hynes said postgame. "It's always a concern when you have a guy that you have to keep him out for precautionary reasons. But as I said, we don't know if it's anything major or not." Faber plays a key role for the Wild, and it would be a huge blow for the team if he isn't available at the start of the season. Fortunately for the team, Faber still has time to recover ahead of the season opener against Nashville on Oct. 1. --Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Tyler Seguin Returns to Action Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 26, 2026, 10:17 AM ETDallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin (knee) returned to action on Friday against the Minnesota Wild. The former All-Star logged 13:57 of ice time, helping his team win 2-1. This was Seguin's first appearance since suffering an ACL injury last December. Only recently, Stars general manager Jim Nill suggested it was uncertain whether Seguin would be available at the start of the season. Yet it seems he'll be ready for the season opener. At 34, Seguin isn't the player he used to be, but he can still get hot at times. However, injuries have become an issue, as Seguin has appeared in only 47 regular-season games over the past two campaigns.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Pyotr Kochetkov Re-Ups With Hurricanes on Two-Year Deal
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 26, 2026, 10:10 AM ETCarolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has agreed to a two-year, $7.9 million contract extension. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent in the 2027 offseason. Last season, Kochetkov missed most of the season due to a hip injury and appeared in only nine regular-season games. When he was in the net, he was reliable, posting a 6-2-0 record, a 2.33 goals-against average, a .899 save percentage, and one shutout. Kochetkov will share the crease with Brandon Bussi this season, working behind a very strong Hurricanes defense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Mason Lohrei Returns to Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 25, 2026, 10:00 AM ETBoston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei (undisclosed) practiced on Thursday, Joe Haggerty of the Boston Sports Journal reports. He suffered an undisclosed injury during Wednesday's practice session. Fortunately, it wasn't serious, and Lohrei is set to be available for next week's season opener. He is expected to have a larger role in the first few games due to Charlie McAvoy's (suspension) absence. This could give Lohrei early momentum. In 2025-26, he tallied 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 73 games, with 73 SOG, 92 blocks, and a plus-17 rating.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Joe Haggerty
Ivan Demidov Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 25, 2026, 9:51 AM ETMontreal Canadiens right wing Ivan Demidov (foot) is expected to resume skating on Friday. On Thursday, he missed a second straight practice after being hurt in Monday's preseason game against the Ottawa Senators. Demidov took a shot off his foot. The good news for fantasy managers is that Demidov is expected to rejoin his teammates on Friday, and his status for opening night isn't in doubt. During his rookie campaign in 2025-26, Demidov led all first-year players in scoring with 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) in 82 games. After proving himself as an elite playmaker, he is looking to improve as a finisher and is expected to take another step this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 25, 2026, 9:40 AM ETPittsburgh Penguins center Ben Kindel (lower body) is considered week-to-week, casting doubt on his status for the season opener on Sept. 30. The 19-year-old was injured Monday in a preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres. He was initially listed as day-to-day, but Kindel's injury appears to be more serious than first thought. Kindel impressed as a teenager during his rookie campaign last season, notching 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 77 appearances. He will fill a middle-six role once healthy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 25, 2026, 9:30 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Paul (undisclosed) is day-to-day after leaving Wednesday's preseason game against Ottawa early. Head coach Jim Hiller told reporters he is unsure whether Paul will be available for the team's regular-season opener against Montreal on Sept. 29. The Maple Leafs acquired Paul from the Tampa Bay Lightning in July. He is coming off a disappointing year, in which Paul registered just 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 51 games. A big bounce-back season appears unlikely, especially since Paul is not at 100 percent at the start of the campaign.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Alex Ovechkin Logs Full Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 25, 2026, 9:20 AM ETWashington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin (lower body) participated fully in Thursday's practice, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. Ovechkin missed the start of training camp and skated for only 15 minutes on Wednesday. His full return to practice is a strong sign he will be available for opening night against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 2. A year ago, Ovechkin also dealt with a lower-body injury during the preseason before going on to play in all 82 regular-season games. Even after turning 40, Ovechkin was productive, scoring 32 goals and 64 points.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tom Gulitti
Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 25, 2026, 9:11 AM ETChicago Blackhawks forward Oliver Moore has landed a contract extension ahead of the new season. Starting next year, he will be on a five-year, $21.25 million deal. Moore had his first full season in the NHL last term, recording 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 51 outings. His season ended early in March due to a lower-body injury. The 21-year-old also made nine appearances in the AHL, scoring a point per game. After averaging less than 13 minutes of ice time in 2025-26, Moore is expected to have a larger role this season, which should improve his numbers across the board.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com