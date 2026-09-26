Optimism That Eric Singleton Will Play vs. Ole Miss

Sep 25, 2026, 8:53 AM ET

Miami (OH), James Madison, and UConn have reached out to the American Conference about joining. At this time, it's reported that the American Conference is not expanding despite a reported offer of $30 million to $40 million from Miami (Ohio). UConn is seeking only a football membership to the conference while keeping its other sports as is. Miami (Ohio) and JMU are seeking full memberships into the conference. The American Conference signed a $1 billion media rights deal with ESPN in 2019, which is significantly larger than the deals of most other Group of Six conferences. It's unclear what the next steps are for these schools to gain entry into the American Conference, or whether the American Conference is interested in expanding.