Puka Nacua Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night

Sep 25, 2026, 11:35 AM ET

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (calf) is expected to miss a few weeks after pulling his calf during Thursday's practice, according to Adam Schefter. Bosa will not play Sunday against Arizona, and the 49ers are still deciding whether to place him on injured reserve. He was held out Wednesday for rest before missing Thursday after the calf injury surfaced. Bosa has seven tackles through San Francisco's first two games but has yet to record a sack. If the 49ers place him on injured reserve, he would have to miss at least four games before being eligible to return.