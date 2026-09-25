Jacory Croskey-Merritt's Weekly Fantasy Value Slipping Away
Sep 25, 2026, 10:56 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt is trending down in fantasy football, largely due to his declining role on offense. Croskey-Merritt went from a 49% snap share and 16 carries in Week 1 to a 37% snap share and 12 carries in Week 2. Meanwhile, versatile teammate Rachaad White has stepped into a larger role and played more than half of the snaps last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. This could have been a result of game script, but more likely than not, it was fueled by Croskey-Merritt's inefficiency so far (3.8 YPC) and his lack of production in the receiving game. Going forward, Croskey-Merritt's fantasy value will continue to suffer from reduced volume, but he'll also take a further hit due to the state of the offense. The Commanders enter Week 3 without quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow), which means that Marcus Mariota will take over the offense. It's hard to imagine Mariota keeping the Commanders in a competitive game against the Seahawks, and the resulting negative game script will have an unfavorable impact on Croskey-Merritt's role. He's a fringe RB3/flex in deep leagues against a strong Seattle defense.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Jaxson Dart to Undergo Meniscus Surgery on Friday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 10:55 AM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) will undergo surgery on Friday, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. The primary goal of the operation is to fully repair his meniscus, but he also has MCL and PCL damage that may need to be addressed during surgery. Duggan reports that Dart's timeline for recovery is four to six months, which would sideline him through mid-January at the earliest. Head coach John Harbaugh didn't rule out the possibility of Dart returning for the playoffs, but the Giants would need to qualify first. Going forward, they'll be led by quarterback Jameis Winston, who put together a discouraging stat line on Monday night with a 40.1% completion rate, 111 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Dan Duggan
DK Metcalf Carries a Low Floor Into Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 10:53 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf has been disappointing in fantasy football through the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season. Despite being an extremely talented athlete and the alpha receiver in Pittsburgh's offense, he has been held to single-digit fantasy points in each of his two games so far. It hasn't been for a lack of targets, though, as Aaron Rodgers threw the ball in Metcalf's direction 10 times in Week 1 and nine times in Week 2. However, his 19 total targets have resulted in just eight catches for 67 yards, indicating some sort of disconnect between the veteran quarterback and his No. 1 receiver. The Steelers' offense looked pretty weak last Sunday against the Patriots, so we wouldn't be surprised if Metcalf's underwhelming start could be an indicator of more struggles to follow. He has dropped to the WR3/flex tier for Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and managers must be wary of his low floor.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Colston Loveland's Fantasy Managers Hitting the Panic Button
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 10:48 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland has arguably been the biggest disappointment in fantasy football through the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season. Widely viewed as a Year 2 breakout candidate, Loveland has opened the year with just one catch for three yards through his first two games. The Bears dropped 59 points back in Week 1, and Loveland finished that contest with zero receptions. It hasn't been for a lack of playing time, as the 22-year-old has played at least 86% of the snaps in each of his two games so far. Unfortunately for Loveland's fantasy managers, there may be no resolution in sight. Starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) and backup quarterback Tyson Bagent (concussion) are both expected to miss Week 3, leaving third-stringer Case Keenum in line to start. If Loveland couldn't carve out a role with Williams as his quarterback, we're not very optimistic about his outlook with Keenum under center. He will continue to rank outside the top 12 fantasy tight ends until he can string together a couple of strong outings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jets Concerned About Adonai Mitchell's Finger Injury
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 10:30 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, it "sounds like there's some concern" from the team regarding the 23-year-old's injury and his availability for Week 3 against the Detroit Lions. Although we don't know the severity of his injury yet, it's worth noting that practicing in a limited capacity is a relatively vague classification; it could mean he just sat out a couple of drills, or it could mean he injured his finger in the middle of practice and didn't return. Friday's injury report will be a good indicator of the exact severity, because if he doesn't practice today, it's unlikely that he'll play against the Lions on Sunday. That would be a brutal loss for the Jets, as Mitchell has been an impact receiver with 60+ yards in each of his two games so far. He also exploded for six catches on 12 targets against the Packers last weekend. If he can't play in Week 3, Isaiah Williams would step up as the Jets' No. 2 receiver behind Garrett Wilson.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Rich Cimini
Nico Collins "Very Much in Doubt" to Play Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 10:23 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) has not practiced this week, and his availability for Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts is "very much in doubt," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Collins missed Week 2 due to the injury, which also sidelined him for back-to-back practices on Wednesday and Thursday this week. While there's still a chance he could progress to a limited or full status on Friday, it doesn't sound like he's trending in the right direction. That's brutal news for the Texans, who are off to a 0-2 start and would love to get their alpha receiver back for a crucial divisional battle against the Indianapolis Colts. Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, and Kayshon Boutte should step up as the Texans' top receivers on Sunday, but none of them are absolute must-starts in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
George Pickens Not Yet Hitting His Full Potential
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 10:18 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is coming off a WR5 finish in PPR leagues last year, but his start to the 2026 season has been relatively underwhelming. The 25-year-old has just nine catches for 68 yards through the first two games, and he's still searching for his first touchdown of the year. It's not like the Cowboys' entire passing offense took a step back; CeeDee Lamb has at least 15.4 PPR points in each of his first two games, and Dak Prescott has six passing touchdowns. Pickens has been the outlier of the group, and while he has still been able to maintain WR3/flex level production in fantasy football, managers would certainly like to see him return to his WR1 form. A potential shootout Sunday against the Ravens could help him get back on track, but until we see it happen, he should be treated as a WR3/flex in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
MarShawn Lloyd Inefficient on Low Volume Share in Week 3 Loss
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 10:08 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd rushed for 11 yards on four carries during Thursday's Week 3 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. He also caught two of his three targets for a modest seven receiving yards. Somehow, Lloyd's 11 rushing yards led the team, and his four carries tied with Chris Brooks for the team-high mark. Green Bay's entire rushing attack was essentially nonexistent Thursday, which has become a similar theme for the Packers ever since Josh Jacobs was placed on the commissioner's exempt list. Lloyd has finished with single-digit fantasy points in all three games this year, including fewer than four points in two of those three. Any optimism that he might occupy a lead-back role in this backfield has faded away, as neither Lloyd nor Brooks is even worth starting in fantasy football. The 25-year-old can be left on the bench heading into Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. Impresses in Successful Injury Return on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:58 AM ETIn his first game back since suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 11 of 2025, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was effective. The 26-year-old completed 18 of 25 pass attempts for 256 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, and led his team to a 35-14 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Atlanta finished the game with nearly 250 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns, which kept Penix Jr. from having to do too much with his arm. Still, the third-year quarterback averaged a highly efficient 10.2 yards per pass attempt and helped power a massive game from star Falcons wideout Drake London, who recorded nine catches for 194 yards on 10 targets. Penix Jr. offers zero upside with his legs and will likely often be handing the ball off to Falcons running back Bijan Robinson when the team gets near the goal line, both of which limit his fantasy value. At the same time, Penix Jr. could establish himself as a solid QB2 option for fantasy managers if he can stay healthy.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Kaleb Johnson Ineffective in Low-Usage Role on Thursday Night
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:46 AM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Kaleb Johnson played a minimal role in his team's 35-14 Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, recording four carries for six yards and one reception for 10 yards on three targets. With Packers RB1 Josh Jacobs currently on the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List, Johnson has been given a chance to establish himself in the Green Bay backfield. The 23-year-old has failed to seize the opportunity so far, recording 12 carries for 38 yards across three games. Johnson split carries evenly with fellow Packers back MarShawn Lloyd against Atlanta, and neither rusher was even remotely effective. Green Bay is battling injuries along its offensive line and has been completely unable to run the ball so far in 2026. Despite being one of just two teams to have already played three games, the Packers rank 30th in the NFL in total rushing yards (146). Until Green Bay shows some signs of life on the ground, fantasy managers may want to avoid Johnson and the rest of the Packers' backs.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Tucker Kraft Underwhelms Again in Week 3 Loss
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:36 AM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end had a quiet game in his team's 35-14 Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, recording four catches for 26 yards on eight targets. It's been an extremely underwhelming start to the season for Kraft, who has hauled in nine catches for 106 yards on 17 targets across Green Bay's first three games of 2026. While Kraft's eight targets in Week 3 appear encouraging on the surface, Packers quarterback Jordan Love attempted 53 total passes, resulting in just a 15.1% target share for Kraft. The 25-year-old currently profiles as the clear number three option in the Green Bay passing game behind breakout wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. Particularly if the Packers continue to operate with such a pass-heavy approach, better days should be ahead for Kraft. Still, Kraft's fantasy value is trending in the wrong direction coming out of Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Jordan Love Throws for 300 Yards in Blowout Loss on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:25 AM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was forced into a pass-heavy game script in his team's 35-14 Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, completing 28 of 53 pass attempts for 312 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. While it wasn't a particularly efficient night for Love, he provided fantasy managers with solid production. Green Bay's inability to run the ball effectively early in the 2026 season has altered Love's fantasy outlook relative to previous years. After averaging 29.3 pass attempts per game in 2025, Love is currently averaging 41.3 pass attempts per contest in 2026. Through three games, he's completed 52.4% of his passes for 844 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. If the Packers continue to operate in such a pass-heavy manner, Love could provide consistent top-12 quarterback production for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Chig Okonkwo a Long Shot to Play in Week 3
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:18 AM ETWashington Commanders general manager Adam Peters said that tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) is a long shot to play in the team's Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, per Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. Okonkwo suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 that sidelined him in Week 2 and appears likely to do the same in Week 3. After recording 56 catches for 560 yards and two touchdowns on 79 targets across 17 games with the Tennessee Titans in 2025, Okonkwo signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Commanders in free agency. When healthy, he should play a regular role in the team's passing game. Without Okonkwo, Commanders tight ends Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff combined for two catches for 20 yards on two targets in Week 2. If Okonkwo is indeed inactive against Seattle, the fantasy outlook improves slightly for Washington wideouts Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs, and Antonio Williams.--Will Brady
Source: The Washington Post - Tashan Reed
Surgery Not an Option for Jayden Daniels, Quick Return Possible?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 25, 2026, 9:13 AM ETWashington Commanders general manager Adam Peters said that "surgery is not on the table" for injured quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) and that the team has "not discussed" placing Daniels on Injured Reserve, per JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports. Daniels dislocated his left elbow for the second time in the last calendar year during Washington's Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The 25-year-old has already been ruled out for the Commanders' Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, but it appears as though the team is anticipating that Daniels will return to the field within its next four games. Before getting hurt, Daniels threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards on 12 attempts in roughly a game and a half of action this season. He remains an ultra-high-upside dual-threat quarterback for fantasy managers when healthy, but his ability to stay on the field is a major question mark. With Daniels sidelined, veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota will take over as Washington's QB1.--Will Brady
Source: NBC4 Sports - JP Finlay
Luther Burden III Trending Down with Quarterback Injured
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 1:31 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III has not lived up to his preseason hype, totaling just eight catches, 95 yards, zero touchdowns, and one lost fumble through two games. To make matters worse, he's facing a quarterback downgrade heading into Week 3. Caleb Williams (hamstring) and Tyson Bagent (concussion) are both expected to miss Sunday's game against the Eagles, leaving third-string quarterback Case Keenum in line to start. This massive shift in quarterback play will likely only hurt Burden's already iffy fantasy outlook. With Williams at the helm, Burden was a WR3, but at least he had upside in a high-powered offense. Keenum's takeover raises serious questions about whether this offense will be able to function, and therefore, Burden takes on a very low floor. The only saving grace is that the Bears might go pass-heavy in a negative game script, but that's not enough reason to start him with confidence. Managers would be better suited to find an alternative receiver to plug in at WR3/flex for the duration of Williams' absence.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Watson Remains Highly Productive Despite the Packers' Loss
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 1:04 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson caught seven of his 10 targets for 96 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's Week 3 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. Watson got on the board early, catching a four-yard touchdown pass to give Green Bay a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Things got worse for the Packers from there, as they ultimately surrendered 27 unanswered points, but Watson played a role for all 60 minutes. It's fair to say he benefited from the negative game script, although without Josh Jacobs (Commissioner's Exempt List), the Packers likely would have gone pass-heavy regardless of how the game went. The 27-year-old receiver has been highly productive this year, despite sharing significant volume with Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft. Watson has scored at least 14.1 fantasy points (PPR) in all three games this season, and he's averaging 23.1 fantasy points per contest. He'll continue to be ranked as a low-end WR1 heading into Week 4 against a suspect Buccaneers defense.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Golden Hits the Century Mark, Leads Team in Targets
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 12:30 AM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden caught five of his 12 targets for 100 yards and one touchdown during Thursday's Week 3 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. The Packers suffered an ugly three-score loss at home, but Golden benefitted from the negative game script and was even able to find the end zone in garbage time. He has been a pleasant Year 2 breakout receiver so far this season, amassing 12 targets in two of his three games so far. He is also averaging 15.4 fantasy points per game in full-PPR leagues, which is a refreshing improvement from his average of 5.0 points as a rookie last year. It has also been encouraging to see that he can produce as a low-end WR2 despite the presence of wide receiver Christian Watson and tight end Tucker Kraft, who are also firmly established as fantasy-relevant options. Look for Golden to remain a productive fantasy receiver in Week 4 against an underperforming Buccaneers squad.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Drake London Finds His Stride in Quarterback's Return
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 12:25 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London caught nine of his 10 targets for 194 yards during Thursday's Week 3 win over the Green Bay Packers. London had finished with single-digit fantasy points in his first two games this season, so it was quite refreshing to see him bounce back with a huge performance on primetime television. It should come as no surprise that his breakout game lined up with the return of Michael Penix Jr., offering a major quarterback upgrade for the star receiver. As long as Penix stays healthy, London should continue to operate as a mid-range WR1 in fantasy football. Additionally, even though he didn't find the end zone on Thursday, we expect him to possess significant touchdown upside going forward. He should be started in all fantasy leagues ahead of a must-watch game between the Falcons and Saints in Week 4.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Bijan Robinson Breaks Out for More Than 200 Scrimmage Yards
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 25, 2026, 12:20 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson totaled 29 carries, 194 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns during Thursday's Week 3 win over the Green Bay Packers. He also caught two passes for an additional 19 receiving yards, bringing him to a total of 213 scrimmage yards in the effort. This was a truly exceptional performance, even by Robinson's high standards. He has now posted at least 31.3 fantasy points (PPR) in two of his three games so far, and he's averaging 25.9 fantasy points per game in 2026. The superstar running back was one of many players to benefit from the return of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who got the offense back in good shape after a 0-2 start under Cooper Rush. As long as Penix stays healthy, this offense will remain competitive and Robinson will continue to push for the overall RB1 title in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Should Fantasy Managers Be Concerned About Terry McLaurin?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 9:58 PM ETAcross his first two games of 2026, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has recorded just four catches for 64 yards on 13 targets. On the bright side, the veteran wideout was targeted nine times in Washington's Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and came extremely close to securing multiple touchdown grabs. However, the Commanders have gotten excellent production out of fellow veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs, which could force McLaurin into a lower-volume downfield role. Perhaps most worryingly, Washington lost quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) to a dislocated elbow in Week 2, and the star signal-caller's return timeline is unclear. Between his underwhelming production so far and the quarterback uncertainty in Washington, McLaurin has slipped outside must-start territory in shallower fantasy leagues ahead of Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
KC Concepcion Jr. Struggling with Efficiency to Begin 2026
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 9:46 PM ETAcross the first two games of his NFL career, Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. has recorded 10 catches for 71 yards on 11 targets. The Browns have schemed up ways to get the ball in Concepcion Jr.'s hands, as he also has four carries for nine yards to go along with his work as a receiver. However, the 22-year-old has struggled with efficiency and explosiveness so far, averaging just 7.1 yards per reception. Concepcion Jr. has also worked almost exclusively as a slot receiver, which has led to him playing fewer than 70% of Cleveland's snaps in both Week 1 and Week 2. While it's still early, fellow Browns rookie wideout Denzel Boston appears to be establishing himself as the number one option in Cleveland, logging seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets. Concepcion Jr. remains an intriguing season-long stash for fantasy managers, but he profiles as a high-floor deep-league flex option at best in the early going.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller