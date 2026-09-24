Judge Denies Request to Seal Records in Josh Jacobs Case
Sep 24, 2026, 1:12 PM ETThe Wisconsin judge presiding over Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs' criminal case has denied the victim's request to permanently seal records, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Judge Marc Hammer has instead turned the matter back over to the Hobart/Lawrence police department, which will now determine whether it is considered fair to release those records. Both Jacobs and the victim will still have an opportunity "to appear" if a decision is made to release the records. Jacobs remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List, and with the NFL attempting to obtain key video evidence from the case, Thursday's ruling could make that a possibility. The Packers face the Falcons on Thursday night, with the backfield expected to be split again among MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks, and Kaleb Johnson, who has emerged as potentially the most viable option from a fantasy perspective.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Rob Demovsky
More Recent News
Chig Okonkwo Remains Out of Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 1:15 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo (hamstring) remains sidelined at practice on Thursday for the second straight day this week, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic. Okonkwo suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 1 loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles and did not play in Sunday's loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. With two missed practices already this week, it is looking like Okonkwo will not be ready to return for the Week 3 matchup at home against the Seattle Seahawks. With Okonkwo sidelined last weekend, Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff combined for two catches and 20 yards, while John Bates was not targeted at all. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has already been ruled out for Week 3 after dislocating his left elbow, so the Commanders' offense will be led by veteran Marcus Mariota against a strong Seahawks defense. Fantasy managers should be avoiding Washington's TE situation altogether this weekend with Okonkwo looking likely to miss a second straight game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Tashan Reed
Michael Pittman Jr. Practicing Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 1:08 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) continued to work in practice on Thursday for a second straight day, according to Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh. Pittman ended last week with two missed practices because of his foot injury and was ultimately ruled out for the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. The 28-year-old appears to be on the right track towards returning this Sunday to face the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals, but he might need to upgrade to a full practice on Friday to avoid going into the weekend with a questionable tag. In his debut with the Steelers in the Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the former second-rounder from USC caught all three of his targets for 58 yards and no touchdowns. Pittman's return should be good news for DK Metcalf, who struggled in his absence against a star cornerback last weekend. If Pittman continues to improve and is cleared to play against Cincy, fantasy managers should treat him as a WR4/flex option.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Rico Dowdle Out of Boot, Still No Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 1:03 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) did not participate in the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, but he was out of his walking boot, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. It is good news that Dowdle is no longer in a boot, but his status for the Week 3 divisional matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals is very much up in the air. The 28-year-old will definitely need to practice in some fashion on Friday to avoid being ruled out entirely. Backfield mate Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is also banged up, but he was taking part in practice on Thursday and should be available to play this weekend. If Dowdle is not cleared to play against the Bengals, Warren will basically become a must-start RB2 in fantasy football lineups, with rookie Eli Heidenreich being elevated to the RB2 role in a Steelers offense that has not looked great at all under new head coach Mike McCarthy through the first two weeks of the season. Dowdle is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers, but it looks like it will be very difficult for him to make it three straight in 2026.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Nico Collins Not at Practice on Thursday, Slated to Miss Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 12:55 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) remains absent from practice on Thursday, according to DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. Per KPRC 2 Sports' Aaron Wilson, Collins is trending toward missing a second straight game in Week 3 against the division-rival Indianapolis Colts due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain that he suffered in practice last week. Fantasy managers need to keep the Texans' No. 1 wideout on the bench again this week and hope he can return for a Week 4 matchup at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 4. In last week's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with Collins sidelined, newcomer Kayshon Boutte was more involved, catching three of his five targets for 37 yards, but it was tight end Dalton Schultz who was the biggest beneficiary, catching 12 of 14 targets for a team-high 140 yards. Xavier Hutchinson saw the second-most targets (nine), and Jared Wayne surprisingly had seven targets in the passing game. Schultz will be in must-start status this weekend in Indy if Collins is ruled out again, with Boutte being on the flex radar for a second straight game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - DJ Bien-Aime
A.J. Brown Could Miss 6-8 Weeks
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 12:43 PM ETESPN's Adam Schefter said on WEEI on Thursday that New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) could miss anywhere from six to eight weeks with the high-ankle sprain that he suffered in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. With that said, Schefter reports that Brown has been moving around well and could be a candidate to return on the early side of the six- to eight-week timetable. The Patriots placed Brown on Injured Reserve, so he will be forced to miss at least four games. Fantasy managers should not be expecting Brown to return immediately when he is eligible to return, based on this report from Schefter. Quarterback Drake Maye failed to throw a touchdown pass in the Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, with receiver Romeo Doubs benefiting the most from Brown's absence with three catches for 96 yards. Tight end Hunter Henry will also continue to be more intriguing as a TE streamer in fantasy as long as Brown is out, with veteran receiver Mack Hollins also worth rostering for bench depth going forward.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Kenny Gainwell has Been a Bust Through Two Weeks
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 12:34 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell has not had the type of impact with his new team that fantasy managers who drafted him thought he would have through the first two weeks of the 2026 season. In losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Gainwell has only seven rushing attempts for 25 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and has caught four of five targets for eight yards through the air in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's scheme. The 27-year-old caught a whopping 73 passes for 486 yards and three touchdowns in 17 regular-season games last year in his lone season with the Pittsburgh Steelers with quarterback Aaron Rodgers checking down to him more often than not. There is still time for Gainwell to get more involved in Tampa, but his slow start is a reminder that he is not in Pittsburgh anymore. The Bucs could look to get Gainwell more involved as a pass-catcher as they search for their first win in Week 3 against the visiting Minnesota Vikings, but he has quickly fallen out of favor in fantasy leagues and should be considered a volatile RB3/flex in PPR formats this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jameson Williams has Had Modest Role to Begin 2026 Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 12:26 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams entered the 2026 season with back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in 2024 and 2025, but so far in his fifth year in the NFL, he has had a modest role in the Lions' passing attack, catching six of his 13 targets for 78 yards and zero scores through two games. Williams did see nine targets in the season-opening overtime win over the New Orleans Saints, but it was a bit concerning to see him targeted only four times in last Thursday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills despite playing 97% of the offensive snaps. There is still plenty of time for the former first-rounder from Alabama to turn it around, but the return of healthy tight end Sam LaPorta this year could make Williams more of a boom/bust WR2/3 for fantasy managers. Williams will be looking for his first statement game in a Week 3 home matchup against the New York Jets this Sunday. Fantasy managers should treat him as a boom/bust WR2/3 this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jalen Hurts Gaining Momentum Going into Monday Night Football
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 12:16 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense had trouble sustaining drives last year, but despite a lackluster effort from the offensive unit, he still finished as a top-10 fantasy QB. With star receiver A.J. Brown out of town and with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, Hurts has been more fantasy-friendly through two weeks of the 2026 season. In wins over the Tennessee Titans and division-rival Washington Commanders, the three-time Pro Bowler has gone 40-for-62 passing (64.5%) with 467 passing yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he has run the ball 12 times for 62 yards. It is still early, but Hurts is currently on pace to set a new career high in passing touchdowns after throwing for a career-high 25 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 2025. Hurts and the Eagles will head on the road again in Week 3 on Monday Night Football to face a Bears defense that nearly allowed 40 points to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Through two weeks, the Bears defense has allowed 362 total yards of offense per game, which ranks seventh-most in the NFL. Hurts will be a clear top-five fantasy QB this week as his fantasy stock continues to rise.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jameis Winston Set to Start as Giants Weigh Quarterback Help
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 12:10 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston will start Sunday's game against Tennessee as the team considers adding another veteran at the position. According to Adam Schefter, the Giants want to see how Winston performs before deciding whether a bigger move is needed. Jaxson Dart will miss the rest of the regular season following his knee injury, and head coach John Harbaugh has said all options are open as New York looks to add to the room. Schefter mentioned Gardner Minshew II and Mac Jones as possible options, though neither was reported as an active target. Winston went 11-of-27 for 111 yards and an interception after replacing Dart against the Rams.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Oronde Gadsden Now the Chargers' Clear TE1
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 12:07 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden had a promising first year in the NFL in 2025, catching 49 of his 69 targets for 664 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games played, but his fantasy stock tumbled going into 2026 when the Chargers added competition at the position in Charlie Kolar (forearm) and David Njoku (leg). In the season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Gadsden caught both of his targets for 32 yards, and he had just two catches for 18 yards in the Week 2 loss to the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, but he managed to find the end zone for the first time this year. The key for Gadsden going forward is that both Kolar and Njoku suffered injuries on Sunday that are expected to knock them out for multiple weeks -- Njoku is on Injured Reserve, and Kolar has already been ruled out for Week 3 at the Buffalo Bills. With the Chargers in need of reliable pass-catchers during a very difficult opening stretch of games in 2026, Gadsden could step up with both Kolar and Njoku out, and he will be an interesting TE2 streamer this weekend in Buffalo. He is only rostered in 18% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Josh Downs Has More Work Coming His Way
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 12:00 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs finally got going in Week 2, catching seven of nine targets for 72 yards in the overtime loss to Kansas City. He had only two catches for 37 yards in the opener, so the jump in involvement was hard to miss. Alec Pierce left Sunday's game in the first quarter after aggravating his surgically repaired heel and is now slated to go on injured reserve. That should leave more work for Downs, even after Indianapolis signed Darius Slayton this week. Keenan Allen and Tyler Warren are still going to command targets, so this is not suddenly a one-man passing game. Downs does have a clearer path than he did a week ago, though. He led the Colts in targets, catches, and receiving yards against the Chiefs and now has nine receptions for 109 yards through two games. RotoBaller has him at WR26 for Week 3 against Houston. With Pierce set to miss time, Downs has a chance to turn one busy night into a much steadier role.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
DeVonta Smith Taking Off as Philadelphia's No. 1 Receiver
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 11:48 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith already had the No. 1 job after A.J. Brown was traded to New England, and Week 2 looked like the first real payoff. Smith caught 10 of 13 targets for 117 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee after seeing six targets in the opener. He was also Jalen Hurts' go-to option on the final drive, catching four passes as Philadelphia moved into position for the game-winning score. The volume is the biggest thing here. Smith had 77 catches for 1,008 yards last season while still sharing the field with Brown, so there was always a path to more once that target competition disappeared. Through two games, he is up to 19 targets and 170 receiving yards. RotoBaller has Smith at WR9 for Week 3, and that feels a lot less aggressive after what he just did in Tennessee. Smith does not need another 13-target game every week to stay in the WR1 mix. If this is close to the kind of workload Philadelphia plans to give him, his fantasy ceiling has clearly moved up.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Bo Nix Rebounds After Ugly Season Opener
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 11:37 AM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix looked much better in Week 2 after a rough opener against Kansas City. He completed 22 of 31 passes for 288 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Denver's 20-13 win over Jacksonville, a big jump from the 131 passing yards he managed in Week 1. The Broncos had only three points at halftime, then scored 17 unanswered after the break and found points on each of their three second-half possessions. Nix also avoided a sack after going down four times against the Chiefs. That is enough to move him back in the right direction, even if there is still plenty missing from his fantasy profile right now. Nix has only eight rushing yards through two games after running for 356 yards and five touchdowns last season, and that part of his game helped cover for quieter passing days. RotoBaller has him at QB19 for Week 3 against the Rams, so this is not an automatic start spot. Still, the Week 2 version of Nix was a lot easier to trust.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Wilson Looks Like Arizona's WR1
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 11:26 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson has only seven catches for 74 yards through two games, but the usage has been much better than the production. Wilson has seen seven targets in both games and has clearly been the most involved wide receiver in Arizona's passing game. That is notable after his breakout last season, when he finished with 78 catches for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns. The Cardinals also gave Wilson a three-year, $75 million extension before the season, so they have made a pretty significant commitment to him. Marvin Harrison Jr., meanwhile, has opened the year with just one catch on four targets. There is still a big piece of this passing game that belongs to Trey McBride, and that probably is not changing anytime soon. Wilson does not need to overtake McBride to matter for fantasy, though. If he keeps getting seven or eight looks most weeks, better games should follow. At this point, Wilson looks less like a secondary option in Arizona and more like the Cardinals' clear No. 1 wide receiver.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Mark Andrews' Weekly Floor Is Starting to Rise
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 11:17 AM ETBaltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has not found the end zone yet, but the early volume is moving in the right direction. Andrews caught four of six targets for 49 yards in Week 1, then went 6-for-7 for another 49 yards against New Orleans with Zay Flowers (hamstring) out. That gives him 10 catches on 13 targets through two games, which is a much steadier start than managers got from him last season. Flowers remains sidelined, so Andrews could again be one of Lamar Jackson's busiest options against Dallas. The matchup helps, too. RotoBaller has Andrews at TE8 for Week 3, and the Cowboys have allowed 17 PPR points per game to tight ends through two weeks. Andrews has not needed a touchdown to stay useful so far, and another game without Flowers would only strengthen the case that his weekly floor is climbing again. That is enough to move him back toward reliable TE1 territory.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
D'Andre Swift Could See Larger Role Without Starting Quarterback
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 24, 2026, 10:55 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift is off to a very good start to the 2026 season and that could continue as he could see an increased role in the offense with quarterback Caleb Williams expected to miss time with a hamstring injury. Swift came out of the gates this season rolling with an epic Week 1 performance against the Panthers when he rushed 18 times for 124 yards and three touchdowns with one catch for 10 yards. The going got tougher against the Vikings in Week 2, but he still carried the ball 16 times for just 45 rushing yards and caught five passes for 54 yards. Against the Eagles in Week 3, Swift should continue to be heavily involved maybe even more than the previous two weeks. While the Eagles could sell out to stop Swift and the run game without the threat of Williams and the passing attack, Swift could also use his increased role to have another good fantasy day.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Jordan Addison on the Rise with Starting QB Returning
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 24, 2026, 10:45 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison and the rest of the Vikings' passing attack are trending up with the return of Kyler Murray (concussion) on the horizon. Addison has started the season off slow, but that could change with Murray coming back from his opening-game injury. Addison was targeted five times in Week 2's win over the Chicago Bears with Carson Wentz at quarterback and hauled in two passes for 21 yards. That was after Addison failed to catch a pass on just two targets in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. Addison is a capable WR2 for the Vikings behind Justin Jefferson and for fantasy teams when he is right. He has the potential of a capable pass-catcher lining up opposite Jefferson. He is definitely trending in the right direction and could be a very wise pickup ahead of the Vikings' matchup with the Buccaneers in Week 3.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Zay Flowers Looks Doubtful For Week 3 With Hamstring Injury
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 24, 2026, 10:31 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) has a minor hamstring injury but did not practice on Wednesday, and "that does not bode well for his participation on Sunday, but we'll continue to track it," according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Rapoport hinted that Baltimore is taking more of a long-term approach to the injury. "They want to keep him around long term and want to make sure he is available throughout the season," Rapoport said. Flowers is a star receiver who looks like he is ready for a breakout season if he can stay healthy. He had a very impressive Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts before he left with the hamstring injury. He had already recorded five catches for 150 yards and a touchdown in the first half of that game. Look for big things once he regains full health.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Ian Rapoport
Mike Evans Looks Like He Could Play In Week 3
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 24, 2026, 10:23 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans is dealing with a hip injury after dealing with a quad injury in training camp. The injury "does not seem to be major" according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Evans didn't practice on Wednesday, but Rapoport reported that there is a "good chance he practices this week and goes". Evans had six catches on seven targets in the 49ers game in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. He had 49 receiving yards and a touchdown in that Week 1 contest and followed it up with three catches on three targets in Week 2's win over the Miami Dolphins. Evans is a solid WR1 for fantasy purposes when healthy. He looks to have avoided a serious hip injury and looks like he is ready to play in Week 3 against the Cardinals in a good matchup.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Ian Rapoport
Konata Mumpfield Could Have More Opportunity Coming
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 24, 2026, 10:11 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield has yet to establish a role for himself, even with the Rams missing their top wideout Puka Nacua (groin). Mumpfield had just three targets and one catch for 12 yards in Week 2's win over the New York Giants. Mumpfield had a chance to really have an expanded role as the wide receiver opposite Davante Adams, but tight end Terrance Ferguson and the crew of Los Angeles tight ends saw an increased role and limited the appeal of Mumpfield while Nacua missed the game. With Nacua still iffy for Week 3, Mumpfield could have some fantasy value but will be a risky pickup off of the waiver wire. It's hard to imagine scenarios where Mumpfield would be placed into a starting lineup unless you are playing in a very deep league. Wait for Mumpfield to prove more before making him a waiver-wire priority.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com